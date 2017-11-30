PR Newswire
London, November 30
|BH MACRO LIMITED
MONTHLY SHAREHOLDER REPORT:
OCTOBER 2017
|BH Macro Limited
|Overview
|Manager:
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP ("BHCM')
Administrator:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited ("Northern Trust')
Corporate Broker:
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Listings:
London Stock Exchange (Premium Listing)
NASDAQ Dubai - USD Class (Secondary listing)
|BH Macro Limited ("BHM') is a closed-ended investment company, registered and incorporated in Guernsey on 17 January 2007 (Registration Number: 46235).
BHM invests all of its assets (net of short-term working capital) in the ordinary shares of Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the "Fund').
BHM was admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 14 March 2007.
|Total Assets:
|$460 mm
|1. As at 31 October 2017. Source: BHM's administrator, Northern Trust.
|Summary Information
|BH Macro Limited NAV per Share (Calculated as at 31 October 2017)
BH Macro Limited NAV per Share % Monthly Change
|*As previously announced by the Company, the Company determined that all remaining shares in the Euro share class be converted into Sterling shares effective as of 29 June 2017 and all Euro shares held by the Company in treasury were cancelled on that date.The Euro share class has been closed and its listing has been cancelled.
Source: Fund NAV data is provided by the administrator of the Fund, International Fund Services (Ireland) Limited ("IFS'). BHM NAV and NAV per Share data is provided by BHM's administrator, Northern Trust. BHM NAV per Share % Monthly Change is calculated by BHCM. BHM NAV data is unaudited and net of all investment management and all other fees and expenses payable by BHM. In addition, the Fund is subject to an operational services fee.
With effect from 1 April 2017, the management fee is 0.5% per annum.BHM's investment in the Fund is subject to an operational services fee of 0.5% per annum.
No management fee or operational services fee is charged in respect of performance related growth of NAV for each class of share in excess of its level on 1 April 2017 as if the tender offer commenced by BHM on 27 January 2017 had completed on 1 April 2017.
NAV performance is provided for information purposes only. Shares in BHM do not necessarily trade at a price equal to the prevailing NAV per Share.
Data as at 31 October 2017
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.
|ASC 820 Asset Valuation Categorisation on a non look-through basis*
ASC 820 Asset Valuation Categorisation on a look-through basis*
Performance Review
|Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited
|Unaudited as at 31 October 2017
Source: BHCM
* This data is unaudited and has been calculated by BHCM using the same methodology as that used in the most recent audited financial statements of the Fund. The relative size of each category is subject to change. Sum may not total 100% due to rounding.
Level 1: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio which are priced using unadjusted quoted prices in active markets that are accessible at the measurement date for identical, unrestricted assets or liabilities.
Level 2: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio which are priced using either (i) quoted prices that are identical or similar in markets that are not active or (ii) model-derived valuations for which all significant inputs are observable, either directly or indirectly in active markets.
Level 3: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio which are priced or valued using inputs that are both significant to the fair value measurement and are not observable directly or indirectly in an active market.
At NAV: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio that are invested in other Brevan Howard funds and priced or valued at NAV.
Source: BHCM
* This data reflects the combined ASC 820 levels of the Fund and the underlying allocations in which the Fund is invested, proportional to each of the underlying allocation's weighting in the Fund's portfolio. The data is unaudited and has been calculated by BHCM using the same methodology as that used in the most recent audited financial statements of the Fund and any underlying funds (as the case may be). The relative size of each category is subject to change. Sum may not total 100% due to rounding.
Level 1: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio which are priced using unadjusted quoted prices in active markets that are accessible at the measurement date for identical, unrestricted assets or liabilities.
Level 2: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio which are priced using either (i) quoted prices that are identical or similar in markets that are not active or (ii) model-derived valuations for which all significant inputs are observable, either directly or indirectly in active markets.
Level 3: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio which are priced or valued using inputs that are both significant to the fair value measurement and are not observable directly or indirectly in an active market.
The information in this section has been provided to BHM by BHCM.
Losses came from short exposure to the USD, primarily versus the Euro, as well as a broad basket of currencies, while tactical trading of NZD, HUF and CZK currencies was positive. European government bond and swap-spread trading also detracted alongside tactical directional trading in UK and EM interest rates. Small gains in interest rate trading came from basis and directional short-end trading in the US as well as from European volatility strategies. Modest losses from long exposure to gold were more than offset by small gains from equity exposure to Japan and the US, as well as from credit.
The performance review and attributions are derived from data calculated by BHCM, based on total performance data for each period provided by the Fund's administrator (IFS) and risk data provided by BHCM, as at 31 October 2017.
Performance by Asset Class
Monthly, quarterly and annual contribution (%) to the performance of BHM USD Shares (net of fees and expenses) by asset class as at 31 October 2017
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.
Methodology and Definition of Contribution to Performance:
Attribution by asset class is produced at the instrument level, with adjustments made based on risk estimates.
The above asset classes are categorised as follows:
"Rates': interest rates markets
"Equity': equity markets including indices and other derivatives
"Tender Offer': repurchases under the tender offer launched on 27 January 2017.
Performance by Strategy Group
Monthly, quarterly and annual contribution (%) to the performance of BHM USD Shares (net of fees and expenses) by strategy group as at 31 October 2017
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.
Methodology and Definition of Contribution to Performance:
Strategy Group attribution is approximate and has been derived by allocating each trader book in the Fund to a single category. In cases where a trader book has activity in more than one category, the most relevant category has been selected.
The above strategies are categorised as follows:
"Macro': multi-asset global markets, mainly directional (for the Fund, the majority of risk in this category is in rates)
"Systematic': rules-based futures trading
"Rates': developed interest rates markets
"FX': global FX forwards and options
"Equity': global equity markets including indices and other derivatives
"Credit': corporate and asset-backed indices, bonds and CDS
"EMG': global emerging markets
"Commodity': liquid commodity futures and options
"Tender Offer': repurchases under the tender offer launched on 27 January 2017.
|Manager's Market Review and Outlook
|The information in this section has been provided to BHM by BHCM
|US
The US economy grew at an annual rate of 3% in Q3 and retained its momentum as it entered Q4. Combining the quarters, the second half of the year should see annualised growth around 3%, paced by sturdy consumption spending, continued strength in business investment, and inventory restocking. Despite the length of the business cycle, solid fundamentals and easy financial conditions are promoting an underlying dynamism that resembles a mid-cycle expansion.
Smoothing through the hurricane related disruptions, the labour market performed well on net. The unemployment rate declined in October to a new low of 4.1%. Perhaps more impressive is the drop in the U-6 unemployment rate, which is the broadest measure of labour market utilisation. It has declined 1.5ppts since the beginning of the year to reach 7.9%, which matches the trough in the prior business cycle. Despite the tight labour market, wage increases are moderate across a range of indicators.
Headline Consumer Price Index ("CPI') inflation over the last year was near 2% in October and core CPI inflation ticked up to 1.8%. It appears core inflation may have bottomed out, which would be a welcome development after a string of mostly idiosyncratic disappointments since last spring. Even so, low inflation in the face of such good economic performance remains something of a puzzle that will have to be resolved, in order to reassure cautious policy makers at the Federal Reserve ("Fed'). Nevertheless, in the face of such positive data, the Fed is firmly on track to raise rates again in December. Even after its third rate hike this year, real interest rates will be negative.
In Washington, congressional action on tax reform shifted into high gear. The House Committee on Ways and Means passed its version of tax legislation and the Senate began to coalesce around its plan. It looks increasingly likely that something will be agreed, perhaps as soon as the end of the year. Estimates vary but the tax plan overall has the potential to raise the growth rate of Gross Domestic Product ("GDP') by a few tenths over the next couple of years.
UK
Although the UK economy has continued to evolve at a moderate pace, there are signs that spare capacity has continued to erode. GDP grew 0.4% q/q in Q3, a modest pace compared to historical rates, but still an improvement from the 0.3% seen in the previous two quarters. Growth in Q3 was supported by services, contributing 0.3ppts, and manufacturing, adding 0.1ppts. Otherwise, there was a small drag from construction activity. In general, surveys of activity have remained resilient; with the composite Purchasing Managers' Index ("PMI') rising 1.6pts to 55.8 in October, implying GDP should continue to grow broadly in line with the current pace. The labour market has also performed moderately well with employment growing at an annual pace of 1%, slower than the pace seen in previous years, but still above long-term average rates. Positive performance in the labour market should support the consumer, but headwinds exist. In particular, consumer credit growth has moderated in recent months, and the housing market has slowed over the past year. Housing activity, particularly in London, has become subdued with house prices only growing at around 1-2% annualised. As a reflection of mixed consumer data, retail sales growth slowed from the high pace seen last year, around 6% y/y, to a more moderate pace of around 3% annualised.
Overall economic growth remains moderate, but there is increasing evidence that there is very little spare capacity in the economy. The most recent unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.3%, 0.2ppts below the Bank of England's ("BoE') estimate of the long-term equilibrium unemployment rate. There has also been a pick up in wage growth in most recent data, with average weekly earnings growing just below 3% annualised. Although such a pace in wage growth is still modest compared to historical figures, it is fairly high considering productivity has averaged a subdued growth rate of 0.4% y/y. Though volatile, unit labour costs show that the nominal component of wages has been growing around 2%, broadly consistent with the BoE's inflation target of 2%. Meanwhile, headline inflation rose 0.1ppts to 3.0% y/y in September, the highest rate since April 2012, and will likely continue to accelerate on account of the depreciation in the currency which began over a year ago. In light of this apparent erosion in spare capacity, seven members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee ("MPC') voted to raise the policy rate by 0.25ppts to 0.5%, whilst the remaining two members voted to keep the policy rate unchanged. Being the first rate increase in a decade, the MPC noted that future increases in the Bank Rate would be expected to be at a gradual pace and to a limited extent. Caution over further rate rises is particularly apt given the many uncertainties surrounding the outlook. In particular, Brexit negotiations are still ongoing with uncertainty concerning the future relationship of the UK and the European Union.
EMU
The first release of Q3 EMU GDP showed a higher than consensus 0.6% q/q growth rate, thus highlighting how the pace of the meaningful recovery remains unabated. While retail sales remained on a solid path at the end of the quarter, increasing by 0.7% m/m, industrial production fell by more than expected, partly unwinding the strong rise recorded in August, especially apparent in Germany and Italy. Moreover, at the beginning of Q4, business surveys showed some softening from the cyclical highs recorded in September, although remaining at high levels, from 56.7 to 56.0 for the Composite PMI. Inflation indications were even less encouraging, as the growth rate of the core Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices ("HICP') index, excluding food and energy, fell in October from 1.1% y/y to 0.9% y/y. This fell short of market forecasts, offsetting the mild acceleration of the previous months, still far from the self-sustained recovery path towards target aimed by the European Central Bank ("ECB'). In particular, although producer prices and wages show some signs of reviving, the impact of the recent appreciation of the euro is visible in the ongoing drop of import prices. At the October ECB policy meeting the pace of monthly net QE purchases was reduced from €60bn to €30bn per month, starting from January 2018. The program was extended until September 2018, signalling that reinvestment will continue for a longer period and maintaining the forward guidance, thus indicating that rate hikes will not occur well into 2019.
China
Activity data was mixed in October. The official PMI was weaker at 51.6 in October versus 52.4 for September, but the Caixin PMI was unchanged at 51.0 for October. Fixed Asset Investment growth was recorded at 7.3% for October, slightly worse than the 7.5% expected. Industrial production growth was weaker at 6.2% for October. Retail sales also weakened and printed 10.0% y/y for October. Inflation rose to 1.9% from 1.6% in September. Producer prices were unchanged from the prior month printing 6.9%. On the external side, export data weakened to 6.9% y/y for October and imports fell to be 17.2% y/y, down from 18.7%. The seven day repo rate on average was 3.23% for October compared to 3.38% for September.
Japan
The Bank of Japan ("BoJ') left policy on hold at its October meeting. The statement and Governor of the BoJ Haruhiko Kuroda's comments were unremarkable. Board members marked to market their core CPI forecast, reducing FY 2017 inflation by 0.3ppts and 2018 inflation by a tick.
Reaching the 2017 forecast still appears to be difficult given the simple arithmetic associated with fiscal year averages. It would certainly require a substantial acceleration in energy prices. Reaching the 2018 expectation would require an immediate acceleration of the inflation rate, to a little over 0.1% per month, through early 2019. Non fresh food and energy prices will not be enough; to get close would require a substantial pick up in prices excluding food and energy, the so-called Western core rate. However, over the 12 months through September they were actually down a tick. As the economy tightens there should be additional wage and real estate pressures, so some acceleration is imminent. However, it remains to be seen whether a slow build in such pressures can lead to a large rise in monthly inflation. It would require a notable increase in inflation expectations. Expectations moved up in the latest consumer survey but so far have not shown the requisite increase to support a big increase in consumer price inflation.
Economic activity continues to power ahead. The Shoko-Chukin Survey of small and medium-sized businesses moved above 50 in October. The Economy Watchers Survey increased by a point and is at its best level since early 2014. Industrial production fell in the latest release, but even that simply follows its zig-zag pattern along an upward sloping trend.
Enquiries
|The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
bhfa@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745736
