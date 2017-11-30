BH Global Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2017

PR Newswire
London, November 30
BH Global Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555)
Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2017
Attached is a link to the October 2017 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Global Limited.
http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-3011171717-C4F0_BHG_-_Newsletter_-_October_2017_CC.pdf
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315