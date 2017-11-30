Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2017) - AREV Nutrition Sciences (CSE: AREV) has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Purity Life (www.puritylife.com) for the company's line of COCO-MULSION products in Canada. Purity Life, with distribution centres in Acton, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia, is Canada's leading distributor of natural health products, supplying the highest quality products to over 7,000 stores across the country.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "AREV Nutrition" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_1n2besap/AREV-Nutrition-Sciences-CSEAREV-has-signed-a-non-exclusive-distribution-agreement-with-Purity-Life-for-the-companys-line-of-COCO-MULSION-products-in-Canada

Additionally, the company also signed an agreement with Natural World (Le Monde au Naturel) to promote the COCO-MULSION products in natural health food stores in Quebec. Natural World, based in Trois-Rivières, serves hundreds of stores in all corners of Quebec, and publishes the Monde au Naturel Magazine, a consumer publication that is distributed to 30,000 customers throughout health food stores in Quebec.

Stephane Maher, CEO of AREV Nutrition Sciences, stated: "We are very excited to have both Purity Life and Natural World as distribution partners. They have a solid reputation and extensive experience in the natural health industry, and are confident that they will provide the best exposure for the COCO-MULSION products."

AREV has developed an innovative line of emulsified 100% coconut derived MCT oil combined with a protein emulsion, which are trademarked as COCO-MULSION. The first two products, licensed as natural health products by Health Canada, are COCO-MULSION Original, which provides a boost of energy along with antioxidants, and COCO-MULSION Brain, which improves cognitive behaviour.

The proprietary MCT oil and protein emulsification blend has been used to develop the company's CANNA-MULTION BASE product, which is sold to Pharmacists and Formulators who use the base to evenly disperse cannabis oil extracts in order to deliver precise and safe custom doses of oil based extracts and isolates. The extracts, from selected cannabis strains, address areas of health such as anxiety, pain management, insomnia, central nervous disorders and sexuality.

In January 2017, the company acquired one of the most sophisticated and advanced Fast Freeze Extraction (FFE) technologies currently on the market. Operating at lower temperatures, and using non-hydrocarbon gas or solvents, the extraction system, manufactured by Alternative Extracts (www.alternativeextracts.com), preserves vital ingredients while yielding extracts of superior quality with no undesirable by-products.

When the Canadian Government legalizes the recreational market, scheduled for the summer of 2018, AREV seeks to be a leading cannabis oil producer in Canada.

The company just closed its private placement, raising gross proceeds of $1,250,000 through the issuance of $0.25 units, with each unit consisting of 1 share and one-half a warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at $0.40 for 18 months, subject to an acceleration clause.

The shares are trading at $0.55, and with 14.2 million shares outstanding prior to the private placement, the company is capitalized at $7.8 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.AREVnutrition.com, contact Stephane Maher, CEO, at stephane@AREVnutrition.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com