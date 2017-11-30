Global Cloud-Based Medical Imaging Informatics Market Opportunities 2017 - A Nebulous Set of Applications Transforming into an Established Market Model

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As the cloud-based information technology (IT) model advances slowly in healthcare, following years of lasting apprehension and skepticism, it is pursuing its two-decades-long journey in the medical imaging field. Indeed, since the early 2000s, cloud-based solutions have provided a viable alternative to tape- and truck-based solutions for the long-term archival of medical image studies.



Since then, cloud-based solutions have continued to develop into more advanced use cases, despite the challenging nature of medical image data in terms of file sizes and user expectations. The conventional on-premises model, whereby every enterprise has to buy, operate and maintain its own IT solutions is proving to be unsustainable in the era of big data, short-sighted given the pace of IT innovations, irrelevant under the interoperability imperative, and not the wisest economic choice.



However, transitioning to a cloud-based imaging IT model is not an easy shift, whether for healthcare providers or for vendors who have to align with the new purchasing, business, management and governance models that this shift entails. This explains the widely varying levels of excitement and proactiveness with the cloud among vendors and providers.

Cloud-based medical imaging informatics, as a subset of the total medical imaging informatics market, is segmented by its key 4 applications, namely:

Cloud-based image archiving, which has been advancing beyond deep archival to higher levels of accessibility

Cloud-based image distribution (inter- and cross-enterprise image exchange, image-enabled electronic health records (EHRs), patient portals and healthcare information exchanges (HIEs))

Cloud-based image diagnosis (RIS, PACS, Teleradiology, Reporting), which can completely replace core on-premises RIS/PACS solutions

Cloud-based imaging analytics, with various types of applications across the clinical, operational and financial domains, which can be delivered on-demand as software-as-a-service as part of a cloud-based ecosystem or marketplace

The study scope is global, and covers revenue and adoption projections including highlights of major developments across key geographies, along with a detailed assessment of 15 top growth opportunities for the market, namely:

Risk Mitigation through Business Associate Agreements

Capitalizing on a Given Region or Country

Multi-Ology Imaging Alignment for Integrated Care Models

Efficiency in Emergency Patient Management

Dematerialized Image Sharing / CD Replacement

Virtualized, Seamless Cloud Medical Image Exchange

Diversification of Image Distribution Use Cases

Cloud-Enabled Intra-Enterprise Image Liquidity

Patient Engagement and Imaging Record Ownership

Operating an Online Marketplace Cloud Platform

Advanced SaaS Apps Delivered in Third-Party Platforms

Deep/Machine Learning for Cognitive Cloud Computing

Medical Imaging Clouds for Clinical Research

Image-Enabling Healthcare Information Exchanges

Participation in Industry Interoperability Initiatives

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Dashboard



2. Growth Environment: Market Overview



3. Market Forecasts



4. Competitive Landscape, Dynamics, And Profiles



5. Visioning Scenarios



6. Growth Opportunities Pipeline



7. Growth Opportunities Matrix



