Global Cloud-Based Medical Imaging Informatics Market Opportunities 2017 - A Nebulous Set of Applications Transforming into an Established Market Model

As the cloud-based information technology (IT) model advances slowly in healthcare, following years of lasting apprehension and skepticism, it is pursuing its two-decades-long journey in the medical imaging field. Indeed, since the early 2000s, cloud-based solutions have provided a viable alternative to tape- and truck-based solutions for the long-term archival of medical image studies.
Since then, cloud-based solutions have continued to develop into more advanced use cases, despite the challenging nature of medical image data in terms of file sizes and user expectations. The conventional on-premises model, whereby every enterprise has to buy, operate and maintain its own IT solutions is proving to be unsustainable in the era of big data, short-sighted given the pace of IT innovations, irrelevant under the interoperability imperative, and not the wisest economic choice.
However, transitioning to a cloud-based imaging IT model is not an easy shift, whether for healthcare providers or for vendors who have to align with the new purchasing, business, management and governance models that this shift entails. This explains the widely varying levels of excitement and proactiveness with the cloud among vendors and providers.
Cloud-based medical imaging informatics, as a subset of the total medical imaging informatics market, is segmented by its key 4 applications, namely:
- Cloud-based image archiving, which has been advancing beyond deep archival to higher levels of accessibility
- Cloud-based image distribution (inter- and cross-enterprise image exchange, image-enabled electronic health records (EHRs), patient portals and healthcare information exchanges (HIEs))
- Cloud-based image diagnosis (RIS, PACS, Teleradiology, Reporting), which can completely replace core on-premises RIS/PACS solutions
- Cloud-based imaging analytics, with various types of applications across the clinical, operational and financial domains, which can be delivered on-demand as software-as-a-service as part of a cloud-based ecosystem or marketplace
The study scope is global, and covers revenue and adoption projections including highlights of major developments across key geographies, along with a detailed assessment of 15 top growth opportunities for the market, namely:
- Risk Mitigation through Business Associate Agreements
- Capitalizing on a Given Region or Country
- Multi-Ology Imaging Alignment for Integrated Care Models
- Efficiency in Emergency Patient Management
- Dematerialized Image Sharing / CD Replacement
- Virtualized, Seamless Cloud Medical Image Exchange
- Diversification of Image Distribution Use Cases
- Cloud-Enabled Intra-Enterprise Image Liquidity
- Patient Engagement and Imaging Record Ownership
- Operating an Online Marketplace Cloud Platform
- Advanced SaaS Apps Delivered in Third-Party Platforms
- Deep/Machine Learning for Cognitive Cloud Computing
- Medical Imaging Clouds for Clinical Research
- Image-Enabling Healthcare Information Exchanges
- Participation in Industry Interoperability Initiatives
