2018-2022 NASA Budget - Budget Assessment of FY 2018-Proposed Spending

The Science budget funds: Planetary Science, Astrophysics of Earth-like planets, James Webb Space Telescope for launch in 2018, and Heliophysics to study the Sun, Earth Science to improve modeling of Earth as a system. The budget terminates 5 Earth Science missions: Pre-aerosol, Clouds, and Ocean Ecosystem (PACE), Orbiting Carbon Observatory (OCO-3), Radiation Budget Instrument (RBI), Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) Earth-viewing Instruments, and CLARREO Pathfinder.



The budget for the aeronautics segment continues support for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)'s NextGen concept, awards a design-and-build contract for a Low Boom Flight Demonstrator X-Plane, and advances electric propulsion systems by flight testing an all-electric aircraft, the X-57.



Space technology funding includes spending to complete hardware for the Laser Communications Relay Demonstration project, MOXIE, and Terrain Relative Navigation projects, and will begin integration and testing to support the Mars 2020 schedule.



The budget for the exploration segment funds Space Launch System (SLS), Orion, and Exploration Ground System (EGS) to prepare for Exploration Mission (EM)-1, the first pairing of Orion and SLS, and EM-2, the first crewed mission, including habitation systems, crew mobility systems, vehicle systems, autonomous systems, and robotic precursors for missions beyond the Earth's orbit. The Asteroid Redirect Mission (ARM) will not be pursued.



The budget for the space operations segment provides launch services for NASA payloads and space communications and navigation.



The budget proposes to eliminate the Office of Education.

Study Scope:

This research is a budget request review restricted to the United States .

. The market has been segmented according to NASA's budget categories. Some segments do not have discussion slides, as the numbers speak for themselves.

Segment spending is divided by individual projects or programs as appropriate.

This study bases 2017 as the year in progress and an approved budget has not been enacted. The budget request is subject to changes until the Congress passes the bill to enact the budget.

All prices are identified in US dollars. Negative values are denoted in parentheses.

Competitive market information is not included. Companies providing services and products have been included in the individual projects or programs.

Several NASA segments are not reviewed in detail because most of their spending is non-discretionary and is dedicated to salaries and operating expenses.

