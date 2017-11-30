Zoom Telephonics, Inc.: Zoom Begins Shipping Motorola AC1700 WiFi Gigabit Router

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / Zoom Telephonics, Inc. ("Zoom") (OTCQB: ZMTP) has begun shipments of the Motorola MR1700, an AC1700 Gigabit Router produced under exclusive license from Motorola Mobility LLC.

The MR1700 has four antennas for the 2.4 GHz WiFi channel, the best channel for long-range WiFi, and also has two antennas for the 5 GHz WiFi channel. Netperian, an independent test lab, tested the MR1700 against two popular Netgear routers, the Nighthawk R7000 AC1900 Gigabit Router and the Nighthawk R6700 AC1750 Gigabit Router. Netperian concluded, "The Motorola MR1700 performed best, very strong for all tests. The Netgear R7000 placed second, and the Netgear R6700 placed last." Netperian's full test report is at

www.motorolacable.com/netperian2017.

The MR1700 is available from Amazon now at $79.99, priced well below the Netgear Nighthawk R7000 at $147.87 and the Netgear Nighthawk R6700 at $99.00. The MR1700 will also be available from retailers and distributors in the U.S. and in many other countries.

"The Motorola MR1700 is an excellent router with a great brand, and is well-positioned for success in the USA and other countries," said Frank Manning, Zoom's President and CEO. "This router is a great choice for customers with large homes or in high-density housing where there's significant wireless noise from neighbors. It's also a good router for almost anyone else. The MR1700 is a high-performance router that's good-looking and well-priced, backed by a U.S. support team and Motorola's attention to quality. "

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, and supports communication products under the Motorola and Zoom brands. The Company's worldwide licensing agreement with Motorola includes cable modems and gateways, DSL modems and gateways, cellular modems and routers and sensors, range extenders, home powerline network products, and MoCA adapters. For more information about Zoom and its products, please visit www.zoomtel.com or www.motorolanetwork.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

ZOOM is a registered trademark of Zoom Telephonics, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

Institutional Marketing Services (IMS)

Phone: 203-972-9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com

SOURCE: Zoom Telephonics, Inc.