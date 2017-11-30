Simdaq Launches Social Platform for Democratisation and Development of Cryptocurrency Trading

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / In 2017-2018, the team of crypto startup Simdaq will implement a comprehensive platform and marketplace for developing trading strategies on cryptocurrency exchanges. To date, the founders have already invested more than $1 million in the development of the project, which uses the SMQ token as its internal currency. The first stage of the Simdaq project, a trading simulator based on historical data of cryptocurrency prices, will be launched in November 2017.

"Retail traders and investors who use cryptocurrency exchanges are the main audience for the platform. According to various estimates, the number of active market participants is between 3 and 6 million. The system may prove valuable to funds that accumulate investors' capital for investments into crypto assets," explains Evgeniy Dubovoy, one of the founders of Simdaq.

A comprehensive approach to developing trading strategies, sharing experience and the development of trading bots for retail investors and traders of any level are key features of the project. Prior to Simdaq, only partial solutions for assisting traders in these ways existed. Simdaq takes into consideration the user's experience and provides various possibilities for beginners and advanced participants for analysing the cryptocurrency markets, creating and testing trading robots using visualisation and historical data, and sharing information and trading signals with each other.

"According to UBS Investment Bank, 70 percent of new market participants lose money. We want to help them by using our team's experience in the stock and cryptocurrency markets to create a convenient and powerful product. Even if you don't plan to become an active trader and only perform transactions from time to time, Simdaq will provide useful tools for optimising your activity. We create an ecosystem that allows each participant to develop himself/herself and gain a benefit from it. Currently, there is no similar comprehensive system that, with the help of efficient technologies, can lead a trader from initial to advanced stages," continues Dubovoy.

The main elements of the platform include:

1. A Trading Simulator based on historical data that allows users to obtain basic skills of analysis and understanding of the market. It is a starting point for testing hypotheses about trading decisions.

2. The decentralised Simdaq Marketplace is a platform for sharing knowledge and experience within the community. Community members create content and provide services, such as: giving trading signals, training, trading with a mentor, social trading and trade streaming. In addition, decentralised tournaments are held on the Simdaq Marketplace.

3. A Visual Environment for creating trading robots allows users to formulate algorithms for making trading decisions and testing them on a large amount of historical data.

Simdaq allows using historical trading data from various markets for back testing in order to develop trading skills quickly and without risk and become an experienced trader. Moreover, Simdaq makes it possible to develop and test trading strategies in a fast and efficient way.

For training, you can choose a trading instrument, period, speed, volume of capital, leverage, or train using specially prepared demonstration examples. Among the trading instruments, a wide range of cryptocurrencies and tokens will be available. In the future, traditional tools such as stocks, futures, Forex, etc. will be added. The training process is as close to real trading as possible.

Simdaq also provides you with an environment for development and testing trading robots based on historical data to automate trading strategies. Test results are visualised for the most detailed analysis, and comprehensive statistics are gathered. The decentralised Simdaq Marketplace provides access for reliable and well-tested bots and trading signals that can be used by community members for real trading.

The SMQ token will be accepted by Simdaq as payment for subscriptions and additional services, and as a reward for contributors on the Simdaq Marketplace. Some of the principal ways of using the token include: payment for subscriptions to access the simulator and historical data; rewarding content authors on the Simdaq Marketplace; publication and promotion of content on the Simdaq Marketplace; contribution to a prize fund for decentralised tournaments; testing trading robots using historical data; purchasing trading signals.

After the ICO, which is scheduled for January 2018, the SMQ token will be available on crypto exchanges, and its value and liquidity will have a direct correlation with community activity. The ICO price of the token is $0.50. After launching the platform in the first quarter of 2018, token cost will be $2.50. The maximum number of tokens offered for placement is 25 million. The minimum funding targeted for the development of the project is $0.5 million.

Team

Evgeniy Dubovoy is co-founder of Simdaq. He has a mathematical education and more than 5 years of experience in manual and algorithmic trading on the stock exchange. He has taken an active role in the development of the crypto industry from the early stages of its development. Since 2012, he has participated in the creation of mining pools and a number of infrastructure projects for the crypto community. In addition, Evgeniy is an expert in the field of crowd sales, as a co-founder of the Evapolar startup, which grew into a major electronics manufacturer with customers in 125 countries. He raised more than $2 million over two years of work as a result of a traditional crowdfund.

Vladimir Levitin is a co-founder of Simdaq and an experienced market and project design manager. He participated in and directed the development of marketing strategy for technology companies and startups. He managed the design of projects in the field of software, hardware and robotic technology and introduced Design Thinking. He is a product manager in Evapolar, a company that was launched with a crowdfund and that became a major electronics manufacturer.

To implement the Simdaq project, a team with competencies in three technologies - stock market trading and trading algorithms, blockchain and crowdsales - was created. Having experience in various industries, the team is focused on studying the needs and problems of the market and creating a product that people really need. Read more about the team on www.Simdaq.com.

Simdaq is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

SOURCE: Simdaq