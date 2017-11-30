European Integrated Facility Management Market 2017-2022: A New Era of Opportunity Driven by Service Integration, Energy Management, Business Productivity, Smart Technology, and Internationalisation

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This study provides a full competitive analysis, including market shares, of the European market, both as a whole and at a regional level. It includes market revenue and growth forecasts to 2022 as well as analysis by country, service type, delivery model, vertical end-user market, and contract type.

The integrated facility management (IFM) market in Europe is the fastest growing segment of the overall facility management (FM) industry. It is growing at the expense of the single service and bundled service segments. Currently, integrated facility management is going through a state of transformation, which is driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, and creative new service offerings alongside a more long-term trend of service integration and internationalisation.



The IFM market is expected to see healthy growth throughout the forecast period. However, expectations will be kept in check by fierce competition and maturing of key markets such as the United Kingdom. The IFM market in Europe is one of the most developed and mature markets in the world and has a highly competitive international supply base. In many countries, services are commoditising and organic growth is hard to find. Therefore, companies need to innovate in order to ensure continued growth and profitability.



The industry will continue to move towards service integration and sophisticated advisory services focussed on business productivity. Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity will continue. This study provides an in-depth understanding of the growth opportunities in the European IFM market in the wake of these transformations. The study includes growth forecasts, comprehensive market metrics, competitive analysis, service trends, customer sector trends, and a mapping of the most attractive opportunities for growth to 2022.



The following are some of the crucial questions answered by this strategic and dynamic study:

Which are the fastest growing countries in Europe for IFM?

for IFM? How will the market evolve to 2022?

What is the competitive landscape expected to look like by 2022? Which are the suppliers that are poised to win?

Which are the fastest growing customer segments in this market?

What types of services will see growth and which are the ones that will face the maximum challenges due to the maturity of the market?

How will suppliers react to the need for dynamic new value propositions?

What impact will technology and new business models have on the future of IFM in Europe ?

? What are the five most attractive growth opportunities for IFM in Europe ?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Drivers And Restraints-Total Ifm Market



4. Forecasts And Trends-Total Ifm Market



5. Market Share And Competitive Analysis-Total Ifm Market



6. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action



7. Uk Analysis



8. Germany Analysis



9. France Analysis



10. Italy Analysis



11. Spain Analysis



12. Benelux Analysis



13. Scandinavia Analysis



14. Alpine Region Analysis



