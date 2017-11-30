Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2017) - Wabi Exploration Inc. (CSE: WAB) ("Wabi") provides details on the gold and copper assets to be acquired by Wabi as part of the previously disclosed Arrangement Agreement with Buena Vista Gold Inc. ("BVG"). As part of the Arrangement and to better reflect the location of the assets, it is contemplated that Wabi will be renamed "Getchell Gold Corporation".

"Wabi disclosed the Arrangement Agreement earlier this week and the response has been tremendous," said Mr. Clausi, currently CEO of Wabi. "We are confident that BVG will be well-financed by the closing of the Arrangement Agreement and will be ready for an aggressive 2018 exploration program."

Those assets are five (5) project areas containing six (6) identified targets located in the highly mineralized Northern Nevada Rift in northwest Nevada which hosts a number of large gold deposits. Management believes these targets are highly prospective for gold and copper. The six targets, property description and management's opinion of the target mineralization type are:

Hot Springs Peak Property 108 claims - 104 controlled via staking and 4 via option agreement. There is evidence of historic, but undocumented, exploitation of near surface gold by numerous steeply dipping shafts. Exploration model is a Carlin Type Au.

Star Property 76 claims with two distinct mineralized areas - 57 claims controlled via mining lease and 19 claims via staking. Star Point Copper mineralization at the Star Point Mine in the northern part of the Star claims was discovered in the 1920's. The mine was developed with three adits. A small shipment of high-grade copper ore was made in 1929. A second shipment was made in 1943. The property was re-activated in the 1950's when a large number of prospect pits and bulldozer trenches were cut. There is no record of ore production during this period. Modern exploration includes mapping and sampling. The sampling is not documented as NI43-101 compliant. Exploration model is a Cu skarn. Star South Historic artisan mining of copper is visible but there is no record of ore production. Modern exploration includes mapping and sampling. The sampling is not documented as NI43-101 compliant. Exploration model is a Phoenix Type Cu & Au skarn.

Gold Knob Property 109 claims controlled via mining lease. Historic and modern exploration including mapping, sampling, geophysics and drilling. The historic sampling and drilling is not documented as NI43-101 compliant. Exploration model is Carlin Type Au.

Jasperoid Peak Property 169 claims - 136 controlled via mining lease and 33 via staking. Historic and modern exploration including mapping, sampling and drilling. The historic sampling and drilling is not documented as NI43-101 compliant. Exploration model is Hot Springs vein type Au.

French Boy Property 22 claims controlled via mining lease including the historic Henrietta Mine It is reported that "the mineralization was originally discovered in the 1890's but production records were not available until 1903. Total recorded production for the Henrietta Mine during the period 1903-1950 (from the Pershing Co. Report) is 6,311 tons@ 0.62 opt Au, 13.4 opt Ag, 0.80% Pb. Estimated total production from the mine is therefore generally estimated at roughly 10,000 tons of similar grade." (Brady Report on French Boy Property October 5, 2007) Occurrence is a fragment of a massive sulfide (Pb-Ag-Au). Exploration model would be finding other fragments of massive sulfide pieces to contribute to other production.



Hot Springs Peak is located 55 kilometres north-northeast of Winnemucca. A current NI 43-101 Technical Report was commissioned by BVG and completed in June of 2017 on the Hot Springs Peak property and will be filed on SEDAR. The other 5 assets are located 60 kilometres south-southwest of Winnemucca and east of Mill City along the East Range of the Buena Vista Valley. See Figure 1 "Location Map" below.

Location Map