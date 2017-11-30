Medicine Man Technologies Inc.: Medicine Man Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 6th

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: MDCL) ("Medicine Man Technologies" or "Company"), one of the United States' leading cannabis branding and consulting companies is pleased to announce that the Company's Co-Founder, Chairman and President Andy Williams, will present at the LD Micro Conference on December 6, 2017 at 11:00 am PST at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

A webcast of the Corporate Presentation will be broadcast live at http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro13/mdcl/ and an archive will be hosted on the events page of the Company's website at http://www.medicinemantechnologies.com.

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 250 names presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, along with coordinate evening events.

To learn more about the event, please visit: http://www.ldmicro.com/events.

View Medicine Man Technologies Inc.'s profile at https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MDCL.

About Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

Established in March 2014, the Company secured its first client/licensee in April 2014. To date, the Company has provided guidance for several clients that have successfully secured licenses to operate cannabis businesses within their state. The Company currently has sixty-two active clients in California, Oregon, Colorado, Nevada, Illinois, Michigan, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts, Puerto Rico, Australia, Canada, Germany, and South Africa. We continue to focus on working with clients to 1) utilize its experience, technology, and training to help secure a license in states with newly emerging regulations, 2) deploy the Company's highly effective variable capacity constant harvest cultivation practices through its deployment of Cultivation MAX, and eliminate the liability of single grower dependence, 3) avoid the costly mistakes generally made in start-up, 4) stay engaged with an ever expanding team of licensees and partners, all focused on quality and safety that will 'share' the ever-improving experience and knowledge of the network, and 5) continuing the expansion of its Brands Warehouse concept.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

