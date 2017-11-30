EPAM Systems, Team Wing And Tribal Scale Announced As Winners Of Automobility LA's' Inaugural Hackathon

Top Three Finalists Awarded Cash Prizes up to $7,500

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA' today announced the winners of the 2017 Hackathon competition presented by Honda Innovations. Tribal Scale's predictive driver assistance platform, that allows the City of Los Angeles to anticipate traffic collisions and arrive on scene within 30 seconds, won the grand prize of $7,500. Team Wing's application named WING, which utilizes publicly owned transportation and parking to alleviate vehicle congestion during high traffic events, won second place and received $2,500. EPAM Systems' submission, an in-car intelligent assistant, won third place and received $1,000.

For this year's challenge, a talented group of nearly 100 developers had 24 hours on November 27-28 to use the 2018 Honda Odyssey, provided by Honda Innovations, as well as data, APIs and software provided by the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles Department of Transportation and Honda Innovations to address mobility issues that dynamic cities face when hosting large, international events that bring millions of people together.

"We couldn't be happier with the turnout and quality of participants at this year's AutoMobility LA Hackathon competition," said John Ellis, Founder of Ellis & Associates and AutoMobility LA Advisory Board Member. "This talented group of tech change-makers demonstrated an exceptional ability to understand the transportation challenges facing modern cities and how those challenges could be addressed with the creative application of technology."

This year's Hackathon competition was evaluated by a diverse panel of judges comprised of the following:

Erik Robinson , Vice President, AAA - Auto Club Enterprises

, Vice President, AAA - Auto Club Enterprises John Moon , Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships, Honda Innovations

, Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships, Honda Innovations Olabisi Boyle , Senior Director, IoT Global Connected Car, VISA

, Senior Director, IoT Global Connected Car, VISA Roberto Baldwin , Senior Editor, Engadget

, Senior Editor, Engadget Seleta Reynolds , General Manager, Los Angeles Department of Transportation

The Hackathon was hosted by AutoMobility LA for the first time, with Presenting Sponsorship by Honda Innovations, along with sponsorship support from the City of Los Angeles, ConnectedTravel, Engadget, Los Angeles Department of Transportation, Microsoft and VISA.

For additional information on AutoMobility LA's 2017 Hackathon event, please visit: AutoMobilityLA.com/Hackathon. To learn more about AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, please visit: http://www.automobilityla.com/ and http://laautoshow.com/.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show is the first major North American auto show of the season each year. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LATM, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive industries to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2017 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 27-30, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2017 will be open to the public Dec. 1-10. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow LA Auto Show on Twitter at twitter.com/LAAutoShow, via Facebook at facebook.com/LAAutoShow or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/laautoshow/ and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/.

