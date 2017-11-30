Global Data Center Cooling Market to 2023 - Key Players are Black Box, 3M, Schneider Electric, Hitachi, Emerson Electric & IBM

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Data Center Cooling Market Research Report Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global data center cooling market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 13% during the forecast period 2016-2023

Increasing data generation (Big data), wide adoption of the cloud based infrastructure, demand for cost-effective data center solutions and growing demand for eco-friendly data center solutions have injected a huge boost in the global data center cooling market. However, high capital expenditure to set up cooling systems and high electricity consumption associated with the cooling systems impede the growth of data center cooling market.



Data center cooling market can be segmented on the basis of solution, verticals and end user. The solution segment can be further sub-segmented into air conditioning solutions, chillers, economizers, cooling towers, server/rack cooling market and others. In the solution segment server/rack cooling is expected to grow at highest rate due to their high energy efficiency. The verticals segment is further segmented into IT & telecommunication, retail, healthcare, BFSI, government and others of which IT and telecommunication has the highest market share driven by high penetration of 4G services and growing 5G infrastructure that are data intensive networks and may lead to high generation of data.



Geographically, North America dominates the data center cooling market due to high investments in the development of data centers and government grants for development of energy efficient data center cooling solutions. The market is also driven due to dominance of data center cooling manufacturers in North America. Asia Pacific data center cooling market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to growing telecom sector and high investment for development of data centers in the region that requires deployment of data center cooling solutions.



The growth in global data center cooling market is also influenced by the presence of major players such as Black Box Corp.(Us), 3m (U.S.), Schneider Electric(France), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Emerson Electric (U.S.), Ibm Corporation (U.S.) and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles



3M

4Energy

Adaptivcool

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd..

Black Box Corp

Daikin Applied

Eaton

Emerson Electric

Hitachi, Ltd.

HP Development Company, L.P.

IBM Corporation

Nortek Air Solutions, Llc

Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg

Schneider Electric

Stulz

