New report by Independent Research Firm positions Cority as the market leader out of 20 vendors



TORONTO, 2017-11-30 18:57 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success, announced it has been recognized as the market leader for occupational health and industrial hygiene software by independent research firm Verdantix in its latest report, EHS Software Benchmark: Health, Hygiene & Ergonomics. The report evaluates the global EHS software provider market and assesses 20 companies on 15 criteria across ergonomics, industrial hygiene, and occupational health product capabilities.



To help EHS decision-makers identify software with the most comprehensive and robust capabilities, Verdantix benchmarked the features and functionality of the 20 most prominent providers of EHS software in the market. According to the report, Cority "has the broadest and deepest software for industrial hygiene, occupational health and ergonomics" and received the highest score for occupational health and industrial hygiene, and tied with one other provider for the highest score in ergonomics.



"Our software benchmark analysis finds that Cority stands out in the market for industrial hygiene, medical monitoring, and occupational health," said Trevor Bronson, Industry Analyst, Verdantix. "The company's multi-decade focus on these industries explains its high scoring for this group of functionality."



The report also noted Cority's strengths in the areas of total worker health, application security and web hosting security for employee medical record keeping.



"We're pleased to be recognized by Verdantix for our over 30-year commitment to occupational health, industrial hygiene, and ergonomics," said Mark Wallace, President and CEO, Cority. "We continue to innovate and expand our solutions to provide our clients with the best features and functionality possible, so they can proactively mitigate risks and ensure total worker health for their employees."



To read the full report, click here. For more information on Cority's occupational health, industrial hygiene and ergonomics solutions, visit www.cority.com



About Verdantix



Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with expertise in environment, health, safety and quality as well as energy, real estate, facilities, and maintenance.



About Cority



Cority (formerly Medgate) is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure SaaS platform. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority's team of 250 experts serve more than 800 clients in 70 countries, supporting millions of end users. The company enjoys the industry's highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance.



