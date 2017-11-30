

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market was one of the few European markets that managed to end Thursday's session in positive territory. After a weak start to the day, the market managed to climb to a new intraday high for the year in the afternoon before paring its gains.



Investors were encouraged by positive economic data from Switzerland, the Eurozone and the United States Thursday. Traders also kept a watchful eye on the OPEC meeting in Vienna today.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.15 percent Thursday and finished at 9,318.77. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.33 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.19 percent.



Credit Suisse jumped 2 percent after it unveiled plans to boost shareholder returns as part of its annual investor day. 'Our teams remain strongly focused on driving value for our clients and shareholders through 2018,' CEO Tidjane Thiam said.



Julius Baer climbed 1.2 percent, Zurich Insurance rose 0.5 percent and Swiss Life added 0.1 percent. However, UBS dipped 0.1 percent.



Clariant gained 0.7 percent. The stock will now be added to the MSCI Equity Switzerland Index.



Among the index heavyweights, Novartis increased 0.6 percent. The company announced positive data on the migraine drug Erenumab and the psoriasis treatment Cosentyx. Roche finished higher by 0.2 percent, while Nestlé dropped 0.8 percent.



Sonova advanced 1.6 percent, following yesterday's loss. Richemont climbed 0.6 percent and Swatch added 0.2 percent. ABB gained 0.3 percent after Liberum raised its price target on the stock.



