Global Conductive Polymers Market Report 2017-2023 Featuring Celanese, Covestro, KEMET, SABIC, Solvay SA, Heraeus and 3M

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Conductive Polymers Market Research Report Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global conductive polymer market is impeded to grow at CAGR of 6.10%



Key driving factors for the global conductive polymers market are increasing demand for high performance of conductive polymer , light weight and inexpensive products such as conductive polymer ., rising demands from automotive and aero-space industries and rapid growth of the electronics industry.



However the key restraining factor for the global conductive polymer market is volatile raw material prices, apart from these the market also have challenge which affects the growth of the conductive polymer market and that is polymer coating may lose their solubility in water and other organic solutions. Moreover, to overcome this challenge key opportunities present in the conductive polymer market is rising research development works related to conductive polymers technologies.



Global conductive polymer market reboot covers segmentations analysis of products and applications. The market further segmented by its products which are acrylonitrile-butadene-styrene (ABS), polycarbonates, polyphenylene-polymer (PPP) based resin, Nylon, Inherently conductive polymers (ICP) and other products.



Key market vendors for the global conductive polymer market includes Celanese, Covestro, KEMET, SABIC, Solvay SA, Heraeus group and 3M. Whereas, merger and acquisition product launch is the key strategy adopted by the companies in the global conductive polymers market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles



3M Company (U.S)

Abtech Scientific Inc (U.S).

Basf Inc ( Germany )

) Celanese Corporation (U.S)

Covestro ( Germany )

) Eeonyx (U.S)

Ei Du Point Neomours & Co (U.S).

Enthone (U.S)

Heraeus ( Germany )

) Hyperrion Catalysis International Inc (U.S) .

Kemet Corporation (U.S)

Polyone Corporation (U.S)

Premix Group

Sabic ( Saudi Arabia )

) Solvay ( Belgium )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4vthb4/global_conductive



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716