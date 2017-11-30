

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially resisting the idea, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has called on longtime Congressman John Conyers, D-Mich., to resign over allegations of sexual harassment.



Pelosi suggested in remarks to reporters on Thursday that the situation had changed since she said Conyers deserves 'due process' and described the congressman as 'an icon' in an interview on NBC's 'Meet The Press' on Sunday.



'The allegations against Congressman Conyers, as we have learned more since Sunday are serious, disappointing and very credible,' Pelosi said during her weekly news conference.



'It's very sad and the brave women who came forward are owed justice,' she added. 'I will pray for Congressman Conyers and his family, and wish them well. However Congressman Conyers should resign.'



Pelosi declared that there is no license to harass or discriminate, suggesting that Conyers' great legacy makes the allegations even more disappointing.



The call for Conyers' resignation by the House Democratic leader comes as the congressman has reportedly been hospitalized with a stress-related illness.



Conyers' attorney Arnold Reed was defiant when asked about Pelosi's comments, saying the congressman is 'not going to be pressured by Nancy Pelosi or anyone else to step down.'



'Nancy Pelosi did not elect the congressman, and she sure as hell won't be the one to tell the congressman to leave,' Reed told reporters.



Conyers announced Sunday he was stepping down as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee amid an investigation by the House Ethics Committee over allegations that a former employee was fired because she would not succumb to his sexual advances.



Another former staffer for Conyers also accused the lawmaker of sexual harassment, telling the Detroit News he made three unwanted sexual advances toward her, including inappropriate touching.



