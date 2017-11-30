TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (the "Manager"), the manager of the following exchange-traded funds:

First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Financial Sector Index ETF (TSX:FHF/FHF.F) First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Energy Sector Index ETF (TSX:FHE/FHE.F) First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Discretionary Sector Index ETF (TSX:FDH/FDH.F) First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Staples Sector Index ETF (TSX:FHC/FHC.F) First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF (TSX:FHH/FHH.F) First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Materials Sector Index ETF (TSX:FHM/FHM.F) First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF (TSX:FHG/FHG.F) First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF (TSX:FHQ/FHQ.F) First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Utilities Sector Index ETF (TSX:FHU/FHU.F) First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:EUR/EUR.A) First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF (TSX:ETP/ETP.A) First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF (TSX: FTB) First Trust Dorsey Wright U.S. Sector Rotation Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX: FSR) First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:FUD/FUD.A) First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:FDE/FDE.A) First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:FSL/FSL.A) First Trust Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:FSD/FSD.A) First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF (TSX:FST/FST.A) (collectively, the "First Trust ETFs"),

announced today that the First Trust ETFs will no longer offer the systematic withdrawal option for units as part of the distribution reinvestment plan of each of the First Trust ETFs, effective immediately. Unitholders will still be able to participate in the distribution reinvestment plan and make pre-authorized cash contributions thereunder for the purchase of units of the First Trust ETFs as before.

About First Trust

The First Trust companies are a well-respected global enterprise with a history in the U.S. market since 1991 and in Canada since 1996. As of June 30, 2017, First Trust Advisors L.P., the portfolio advisor for FUD, has approximately US$45.6 billion in exchange-traded fund assets under management and more than US$107.6 billion total assets under supervision or management. First Trust is the enterprise name used for the various businesses conducted in Europe, Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

