Publication of our results in the high impact factor journal ALLERGY confirms the importance, the validity and the treatment impact in allergic patients of gp-ASIT+. Our clinical and scientific results: were peer-reviewed and accepted as meeting the highest scientific quality standards, make alert the world's largest scientific community in the field of Allergy and Clinical Immunology i.e. more than 10,000 members worldwide, about the outstanding clinical and remarkable effects of gp-ASIT+ making allergy immunotherapy much more attractive for the patients.

Results of the dose-ranging Phase IIb clinical trial with gp-ASIT+ distinctly differentiate gp-ASIT+ TM treatment for grass pollen allergy from available therapies. An optimal dose of 170 µg of gp-ASIT+ administered during 4 visits to the doctor within 3 weeks reduced allergic reaction and induced anti-inflammatory, allergen neutralizing antibodies in patients with grass pollen rhinitis.

The outstanding clinical and remarkable immunological effects observed in this Phase IIb have been confirmed in the first Phase III which has showed a convincing reduction of the combined symptoms and medication scores in real life grass pollen exposure. The results of this Phase III trial will be published soon in a peer-reviewed journal.

ASIT biotech (Euronext: ASIT BE0974289218) (Paris:ASIT) (BSE:ASIT), a Belgian clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, announces the publication of its Phase IIb dose-finding clinical trial results with gp-ASIT+, the company's lead product candidate for grass pollen rhinitis, in ALLERGY, a high impact scientific journal (impact Factor 7.36). ALLERGY is the official journal of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) the world's largest scientific community in the field of Allergy and Clinical Immunology with over 10,000 members worldwide. All members, among which allergists, receive this journal on a monthly basis, informing them about the last scientific results in their field.

The results were obtained from a state of the art randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled dose finding study in 198 grass pollen allergic patients. It demonstrated that 170 µg of gp-ASIT+administered during 4 visits to the doctor over 3 weeks is the optimal dosage to reduce the reactivity to a challenge test and to induce antibodies capable of blocking and preventing the allergic reaction in patients with grass pollen rhinitis. The study results also confirmed that gp-ASIT+is safe and well tolerated.

Thierry Legon, CEO of ASIT Biotech, commented: "The publication of our data in ALLERGY is a strong signal to the largest community of allergists in the world supporting our lead product gp-ASIT+ and its remarkable immunogenicity allowing allergic patients desensitization in only 3 weeks when other products take several years to achieve the same objective. These results have been confirmed by our first Phase III results which showed a convincing reduction of the combined symptoms and medication score in real life grass pollen exposure."

Prof. Ralph Mösges, University of Köln, a member of the Scientific Committee of ASIT biotech and principal clinical investigator of the study added: "I am extremely delighted that we have been able to identify a clinically relevant optimal dose of gp-ASIT+ which clearly showed efficacy and safety in this large Phase IIb trial conducted in the framework of our German Rhinitis Study Group. The selected dose showed a clear superiority to placebo in a clinically meaningful parameter of efficacy. These findings confirm that gp-ASIT+could improve patient treatment acceptance and compliance which are major concerns with other immunotherapy treatments."

Prof Mohamed Shamji, Associate Professor at Imperial College London and co-investigator of the study who performed the immunological tests added: "The immunological findings of the Phase IIb trial with only 4 visits to the doctor over a 3-week period showed a rapid and impressive allergen neutralizing antibody response correlated with the treatment dose. We know that allergen neutralizing antibody responses are of major relevance to ensure clinical benefit. This is clearly seen with gp-ASIT+. Such properties clearly differentiate gp-ASIT+from currently available therapies."

Article in ALLERGY (click here)

ALLERGY is the official journal of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), the world's largest scientific community in the field of Allergy and Clinical Immunology with over 10,000 members worldwide. Each member, including allergists, receives this journal monthly and is informed on the last scientific results in their field of professional activities.

https://www.asitbiotech.com/company/scientific-committee

ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialisation of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of AIT product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech's product pipeline entails two novel ASIT+ product candidates targeting respiratory allergy with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+ and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+), that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.

ASIT biotech has a headcount of 22 staff members, at its headquarters in Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.

Further information can be found at: www.asitbiotech.com.

All statements in this announcement that do not relate to historical facts and events are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "continue," "ongoing," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "seek" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategies, plans, objectives, targets, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this announcement and, without prejudice to the Company's obligations under applicable law in relation to disclosure and ongoing information, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements set forth in this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares of ASIT biotech SA (the "Company" and the "Shares"). Any purchase of, subscription for or application for, Shares to be issued in connection with the intended offering should only be made on the basis of information contained in the prospectus and any supplements thereto, as the case may be. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus and the information contained herein is for information purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. Investors should not subscribe for any Shares except on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus that the Company expects to publish after its approval by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority, and which can then be obtained at the Company's registered office and on www.asitbiotech.com.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to any U.S. person within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Company has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the intended offering of Shares in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of Shares in the United States.

This announcement and the information contained herein are not for publication, distribution or release in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

The Company is responsible for the information contained in this press release.

