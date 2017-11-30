$364.69 Billion Home Healthcare Market 2017-2022 - Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Growing Need for Affordable Treatment Options

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Home Healthcare Market by Product, Software, Services & Telehealth - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global home healthcare market is expected to reach USD 364.69 billion by 2022 from USD 239.30 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing geriatric population; increasing incidence of chronic diseases; and rising demand for affordable healthcare delivery systems due to increasing healthcare cost, technological advancements, and government initiatives to promote home healthcare. However, changing reimbursement policies, limited insurance coverage, and patient safety concerns are some factors that may hinder the growth of this market.

Based on product, the market is segmented into testing, screening, & monitoring products; therapeutic products; and mobility care equipment. The mobility care products segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of due to the growing geriatric population, ease of use, rising demand for personal independence, and social connectedness. These devices also offer personal security and safety.

Based on service, the market is segmented into rehabilitation services, infusion therapy services, unskilled care services, respiratory therapy services, pregnancy care services, skilled nursing services, and hospice and palliative care services. The skilled nursing services segment is estimated to dominate the market. This can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population and rising incidence of chronic diseases.



Based on software, the market is segmented into agency software, clinical management software, and hospice solutions. The clinical management software segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the home healthcare software market in 2017. This segment is expected to continue to dominate the market and register the highest CAGR. The main factor aiding this market's growth is the need for automation in homecare management.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Technological Advancements

Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Growing Need for Affordable Treatment Options

Government Initiatives to Promote Home Healthcare

Restraints



Changing Reimbursement Policies

Limited Insurance Coverage

Patient Safety Concerns

Opportunities



Rising Focus on Telehealth

Untapped Developing Regions

Challenges



Shortage of Home Care Workers

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Home Healthcare Market, By Product



7 Home Healthcare Market, By Service



8 Home Healthcare Market, By Software



9 Home Healthcare Telehealth Market, By Type of Telehealth Solution



10 Home Healthcare Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



A&D Company

Abbott Laboratories

Almost Family

Amedisys

Bayada Home Health Care

Fresenius

GE Healthcare (Subsidiary of General Electric Company

Kindred Healthcare

Kinnser Software

LHC Group

Linde Group

Mckesson

Omron

Philips

Roche

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lsh62d/home_healthcare





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

