$364.69 Billion Home Healthcare Market 2017-2022 - Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Growing Need for Affordable Treatment Options

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Home Healthcare Market by Product, Software, Services & Telehealth - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global home healthcare market is expected to reach USD 364.69 billion by 2022 from USD 239.30 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.8%.
Growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing geriatric population; increasing incidence of chronic diseases; and rising demand for affordable healthcare delivery systems due to increasing healthcare cost, technological advancements, and government initiatives to promote home healthcare. However, changing reimbursement policies, limited insurance coverage, and patient safety concerns are some factors that may hinder the growth of this market.
Based on product, the market is segmented into testing, screening, & monitoring products; therapeutic products; and mobility care equipment. The mobility care products segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of due to the growing geriatric population, ease of use, rising demand for personal independence, and social connectedness. These devices also offer personal security and safety.
Based on service, the market is segmented into rehabilitation services, infusion therapy services, unskilled care services, respiratory therapy services, pregnancy care services, skilled nursing services, and hospice and palliative care services. The skilled nursing services segment is estimated to dominate the market. This can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population and rising incidence of chronic diseases.
Based on software, the market is segmented into agency software, clinical management software, and hospice solutions. The clinical management software segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the home healthcare software market in 2017. This segment is expected to continue to dominate the market and register the highest CAGR. The main factor aiding this market's growth is the need for automation in homecare management.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases
- Technological Advancements
- Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Growing Need for Affordable Treatment Options
- Government Initiatives to Promote Home Healthcare
Restraints
- Changing Reimbursement Policies
- Limited Insurance Coverage
- Patient Safety Concerns
Opportunities
- Rising Focus on Telehealth
- Untapped Developing Regions
Challenges
- Shortage of Home Care Workers
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Home Healthcare Market, By Product
7 Home Healthcare Market, By Service
8 Home Healthcare Market, By Software
9 Home Healthcare Telehealth Market, By Type of Telehealth Solution
10 Home Healthcare Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
- A&D Company
- Abbott Laboratories
- Almost Family
- Amedisys
- Bayada Home Health Care
- Fresenius
- GE Healthcare (Subsidiary of General Electric Company
- Kindred Healthcare
- Kinnser Software
- LHC Group
- Linde Group
- Mckesson
- Omron
- Philips
- Roche
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lsh62d/home_healthcare
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716