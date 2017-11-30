

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant General Motors plans to commercially launch autonomous vehicles in big cities by 2019.



GM's Cruise Automation unit is currently testing autonomous Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles with human backup drivers in San Francisco, Detroit and Phoenix. The company will also test those cars in Manhattan next year.



The company revealed its plans to roll out driver-less cars in slides posted on its website ahead of an investor presentation with Wall Street analysts.



According to the company's slides, it expects 'commercial launch at scale' in heavily travelled urban environments in 2019.



