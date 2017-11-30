The "Europe Acne Market and Competitive Landscape 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The latest research, Europe Acne Market and Competitive Landscape 2017, provides comprehensive insights into Acne pipeline, epidemiology, market valuations, product sales, market forecast, product forecasts, and market shares. This study accurately estimates and forecast Acne market size and drug sales. This research also provides insights into Acne epidemiology and late stage pipeline.

The report is classified into nine sections Acne overview with definitions, symptoms, etiology, diagnosis, treatment options; Acne pipeline insights covering late stage clinical trials pipeline; Acne prevalence trends by countries; Acne market size and forecast by countries, market events, trends; product sales and forecast by countries; market shares by countries. The research scope includes EU5 countries Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Europe.

Research Scope:

Acne pipeline: Find out the drugs in clinical trials for Acne by stages, phase 3 clinical trials, phase 2 clinical trials, and phase 1 clinical trials, by pharmacological class, by company

Acne epidemiology: Find out the prevalence of Acne by countries Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK prevalence forecast to 2025

Acne products: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Acne by brand name, by molecule, by company, by branded generic, by countries Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK

Acne market size: Find out the market size for Acne drugs by countries Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan; Find out how the market advanced from 2012

Acne drug sales: Find out the sales of Acne drugs by countries Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK

Acne drugs sales forecast: Sales forecast for Acne drugs to 2021 by countries Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK



Acne market share analysis: Find out the market shares of Acne drugs and outlook by countries Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK



