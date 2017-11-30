India Edible Oil Market Outlook 2017-2022 - Shift in Consumption Base Towards Branded Oil

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Edible Oil Market Outlook to 2022 - Growth in Organized Sector and Out-of-Home Eating Trend to Drive Future Demand" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report focuses on various aspects such as India edible oil market size by revenue, sales and production volume and market segmentation by sector and geography. The report covers a detailed overview on trade scenario for edible oil with other countries.
The report also describes about major trends and developments, issues and challenges and government role and initiatives that have influenced the market to a large extent. This publication helps the readers to understand the value chain analysis in the edible oil market as well as recent developments related to edible oil market.
Competition prevailing in the sector along with detailed company profiles has been thoroughly covered in the section. The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers for India Edible Oil Market
- Growing preference for healthy oils
- Growth in Population and Rise in Urbanization base
- Shift in Consumption Base Towards Branded Oil
- Untapped Market potential
- Favourable government policies
Issues and Challenges in India Edible oil market
- High Dependence on imports
- Low Agricultural productivity
- Absence of Technology for Oil Refinery
- Lower Capacity Utilization
- Lack of Warehousing
Government Role in India Edible Oil Market
- Promotion of FDI in India Edible Oil market
- Import and Export Regulations Imposed by the Government
- NMOOP
- Minimum Support Price for Oilseeds
Trends and Developments in India Edible oil Market
- Favourable Demand Outlook and Under Penetrated Market
- Rapid Introduction of New Brands
- Enhancement of Production Facilities by Major Players
- Increased Fortification and Value Addition to create Health Benefits
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Research Methodology
- India Edible Oil Market Introduction
- Growth Drivers For India Edible Oil Market
- Issues And Challenges In India Edible Oil Market
- Government Role In India Edible Oil Market
- Trends And Developments In India Edible Oil Market
- Mergers And Acquisitions
- India Edible Oil Market Size
- India Edible Oil Market Segmentation By Type Of Oil
- Snapshot On Blended Oil Market In India
- Fortification Of Edible Oil In India
- Competitive Landscape Of Major Players
- India Edible Oil Future Outlook, Fy'2018-Fy'2022
- Analyst Recommendation
Companies Mentioned
- Adani Wilmar
- Borges
- Cargill
- Emami
- Kaleesuwari
- Marico
- Ruchi Soya
- Sundrop
