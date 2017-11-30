The global curtain wall marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global curtain wall market segmentation by end-user and geography

Technavio's report on the global curtain wall market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by end-user, including commercial, public, and residential. In 2016, the commercial sector dominated the market, with a share of around 66%.

Based on end-user, the global curtain wall market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW. As of 2016, APAC dominated the market, with a share of around 39%.

"The market in APAC is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period as the region is witnessing several developmental activities and economic reformations. There are many new commercial, public, and residential construction activities taking place in the region, which is expected to lead to the demand for curtain walls. Governments of various countries, such as India, China, and Indonesia, are undertaking several developmental projects to attract investments in their country," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for construction research.

Global curtain wall market: competitive vendor landscape

The global curtain wall market is moderately fragmented with international and regional players. The market is expected to witness intense competition, owing to the immense growth of the construction industry. Apogee Enterprises, Permasteelisa, Schüco International, Yuanda China Holdings, and Skanska are the leading players in the market.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Rapid growth of construction sector

Increase in urban population

Market challenges:

Sluggish Chinese economy

Fluctuating cost of raw materials

Market trends:

Increase in number of skyscrapers

Solar curtain wall and LED glass display curtain walls

