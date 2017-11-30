Honda Clarity Wins Green Car Journal's Prestigious 2018 Green Car Of The YearAward At AutoMobility LA'

Clarity is the First-Ever Production Model to Offer Consumers a Choice Between Electric, Plug-in Hybrid and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Honda's breakthrough Clarity sedan has been named Green Car Journal's 2018 Green Car of the Year at the Los Angeles Auto Show's (LA Auto Show AutoMobility LA'. This future-thinking model bested a field of five extraordinary finalists that also included the Honda Accord, Hyundai Ioniq, Nissan LEAF and Toyota Camry.

Each of these finalists - arguably the strongest field of Green Car of the Year contenders in the award's 13-year history - offer highly-efficient or alternative fuel options that address the need for lower carbon emissions, improved air quality impact and reduced petroleum use. All include electrification as part of their market strategy.

"Over our 25 years of exclusive focus on the 'green' car field, Green Car Journal editors have learned that what's assumed today may be quite different than what emerges in the market during the years ahead," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "Today, electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen vehicles are all being explored as options. To its credit, Honda has now accomplished what no other automaker has - offering all three of these 'green' powertrains in a single model, with the capability of readily shifting production from one to another to meet future demand."

The Honda Clarity stands out among its competitors as it is the first to offer an electric model, a plug-in hybrid model or hydrogen fuel cell power model based on the same platform, creating a 'family' of vehicles to fit current and future needs. In addition to this technological feat, the Clarity offers a spacious and quiet interior and advanced driver assist technology such as Honda Sensing.

"It is a nod in the right direction to receive the 2018 Green Car of the Year awardfor the Clarity family of vehicles," said Steven Center, vice president of connected and environmental business at American Honda. "The Clarity Fuel Cell, Clarity Electric and Clarity Plug-in Hybrid offer the power of choice to consumers who want to step into the electrification game without being compromised. We are proud to deliver on that promise to offer these three advanced powertrains you can only find from Honda in a roomy five-passenger sedan with all the creature comforts that consumers expect today."

The Green Car of the Yearjury is composed of leaders in environmental and efficiency organizations, including Jean-Michel Cousteau, President of Ocean Futures Society; Matt Petersen, President and CEO of Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator and Board Member of Global Green USA; Dr. Alan Lloyd, President Emeritus of the International Council on Clean Transportation; Mindy Lubber, President of CERES; and Kateri Callahan, President of the Alliance to Save Energy. Rounding out the jury are celebrity auto enthusiast Jay Leno and Green Car Journal editors. Together, they determine the winner through a majority vote, taking into account the factors of efficiency, performance characteristics, 'newness', affordability and overall environmental achievement.

About Green Car of the Year

Since 1992, Green Car Journal has been recognized as the leading authority on the intersection of automobiles, energy, and the environment. The GCOY award is an important part of Green Car Journal's mission to showcase environmental progress in the auto industry. GreenCarJournal.com presents 'green car' articles online along with a focus on connectivity. Green Car of the Year is a registered trademark of Green Car Journal and RJ Cogan Specialty Publications Group, Inc.

Hashtag: GreenCarJournal

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show is the first major North American auto show of the season each year. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LATM, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive industries to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2017 has been taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 27-30, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2017 will be open to the public Dec. 1-10. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow LA Auto Show on Twitter at twitter.com/LAAutoShow, via Facebook at facebook.com/LAAutoShow or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/laautoshow/ and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/

Media Contacts:

Brian Alexander/Amanda Niklowitz

JMPR Public Relations, Inc.

(818) 992-4353

balexander@jmprpublicrelations.com

aniklowitz@jmprpublicrelations.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/613474/LAAS_SAB_black_cmyk.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/613494/Green_Car_Journal_Logo.jpg

