Qatar Facilities Management Market 2016-2021

The "Qatar Facilities Management Market Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Infrastructural Developments and Outsourcing of Hard Services to Foster Future Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

"Qatar Facilities Management Market Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Infrastructural Developments and Outsourcing of Hard Services to Foster Future Growth" suggested a rapid growth in Qatar Facilities Management, market majorly driven by expanding real estate and construction industry in the country.

The facilities management market of the country has been further explained with details on market share contributed by major service providers in various regions of Qatar. The stakeholders of this report include facilities management service providers, companies involved in research, real estate and infrastructure developers in Qatar and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in facilities management market in future.

Detailed comparative analysis of major FM service providers has also been provided. Various marketing analysis factors such as trends and developments and SWOT analysis are also added in the study. The future analysis of the overall Qatar Facilities Management market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Qatar Facility Management Market



4. Value Chain Analysis of Qatar Facility Management Market



5. Qatar Facility Management Market Size



6. Qatar Facility Management Market Segmentation



7. Trends and Developments in Qatar Facility Management Market



8. SWOT Analysis for Qatar Facility Management Market



9. Vendor Selection Criteria in Qatar Facility management Market



10. Competitive Landscape for Qatar Facility Management Market



11. Qatar Facility Management Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2016 - 2021



12. Analyst Recommendations



13. Macro Economic Factors Impacting Qatar Facility Management Market



Companies Mentioned



CBM Qatar LLC

G4S

Maintenance Management Group Qatar (MMG Qatar)

Rumaillah Facility Management

SNC-Lavalin ProFac Gulf Management LLC (SLPGM)

United Facility Management Company (UFMCO)

Waseef Facility Management Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fp2ss4/qatar_facilities





