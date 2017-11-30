sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.11.2017 | 20:16
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Qatar Facilities Management Market 2016-2021

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Qatar Facilities Management Market Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Infrastructural Developments and Outsourcing of Hard Services to Foster Future Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

"Qatar Facilities Management Market Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Infrastructural Developments and Outsourcing of Hard Services to Foster Future Growth" suggested a rapid growth in Qatar Facilities Management, market majorly driven by expanding real estate and construction industry in the country.

The facilities management market of the country has been further explained with details on market share contributed by major service providers in various regions of Qatar. The stakeholders of this report include facilities management service providers, companies involved in research, real estate and infrastructure developers in Qatar and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in facilities management market in future.

Detailed comparative analysis of major FM service providers has also been provided. Various marketing analysis factors such as trends and developments and SWOT analysis are also added in the study. The future analysis of the overall Qatar Facilities Management market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Qatar Facility Management Market

4. Value Chain Analysis of Qatar Facility Management Market

5. Qatar Facility Management Market Size

6. Qatar Facility Management Market Segmentation

7. Trends and Developments in Qatar Facility Management Market

8. SWOT Analysis for Qatar Facility Management Market

9. Vendor Selection Criteria in Qatar Facility management Market

10. Competitive Landscape for Qatar Facility Management Market

11. Qatar Facility Management Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2016 - 2021

12. Analyst Recommendations

13. Macro Economic Factors Impacting Qatar Facility Management Market

Companies Mentioned

  • CBM Qatar LLC
  • G4S
  • Maintenance Management Group Qatar (MMG Qatar)
  • Rumaillah Facility Management
  • SNC-Lavalin ProFac Gulf Management LLC (SLPGM)
  • United Facility Management Company (UFMCO)
  • Waseef Facility Management Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fp2ss4/qatar_facilities

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire