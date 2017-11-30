

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Longtime Congressman Joe Barton, R-Tex., announced Thursday he will not seek re-election in 2018 after sexual images and messages he shared during extramarital relationships surfaced online.



Barton released a statement confirming the news after initially revealing his decision in an interview with the Dallas Morning News.



'I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election in 2018,' Barton said in the statement. 'To the people of the 6th District, thank you for your support and friendship.'



'I am very proud of my public record and the many accomplishments of my office,' he added. 'It has been a tremendous honor to represent the 6th District of Texas for over three decades, but now it is time to step aside and let there be a new voice.'



Barton told the Dallas Morning News he believes he could win re-election but argued it would be a nasty campaign that would be difficult for his family.



A former Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Barton is well known for his contentious relationship with environmentalists.



Texas's 6th Congressional District that Barton currently represents is heavily Republican and likely to remain in the GOP's hands.



Barton joins several other Texas Republican congressmen that have announced they will not seek re-election, including Reps. Sam Johnson, R-Tex., Jeb Hensarling, R-Tex., and Lamar Smith, R-Tex.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX