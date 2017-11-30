The global food and beverage homogenizers marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global food and beverage homogenizers market segmentation by product and geography

Technavio's report on the global food and beverage homogenizers market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product, including pressure homogenizers, ultrasonic homogenizers, hydroshear homogenizers, and membrane homogenizers. High-pressure homogenizers are effective in eliminating a variety of bacteria, yeast, and mycelia.

Based on geography, the global food and beverage homogenizers market has been segmented into EMEA, the Americas, and APAC. As of 2016, dominated the global food and beverage homogenizers market with a market share of around 43%.

"EMEA accounts for the largest share of dairy processing in the world. There has been a high production of dairy products in countries such as Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, and the UK. The increase in dairy-processing plant expansions will create demand for sales of new units of food and beverage homogenizers," says Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio forfood service research.

Food and beverage homogenizers market: competitive vendor landscape

The global food and beverage homogenizers market is a fragmented market. There is intense competition among vendors worldwide, which creates difficulty for emerging players to compete with the leaders in the market regarding quality, technology, and pricing. The major players in the global food and beverage homogenizers market are GEA Group, Krones, Sonic, SPX FLOW, and Tetra Pak International. The key vendors are focusing on introducing advanced technologies in the food and beverage homogenizers to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increase in number of food and beverage processing plants

Increasing application of homogenizers in food and beverage processing

Market challenges:

High energy consumption and increased maintenance cost

High import duties on homogenizers

Market trends:

Growing preference for high-capacity homogenizers

Shifting focus toward ultra-high-pressure homogenizers

