SAN MATEO, Calif., 2017-11-30 20:27 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka, the leading global SD-WAN provider, today announced it received Red Herring's Top 100 Global award, one of the industry's most prestigious honors. Aryaka was selected from hundreds of companies considered for the Top 100 Global list, which has become a mark for identifying promising companies and entrepreneurs, celebrating their innovations and technologies across respective industries. Previous recipients include Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce, YouTube, and eBay.



"Large companies with global WAN deployments, should consider Aryaka, the latest of the Red Herring Top 100 Global winners," said Alex Vieux, Publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "Their global SD-WAN solution has become a must-have for enterprises. It delivers reliability and performance at a fraction of the cost, hence has received a throng of Global 1000 customer endorsements in just a few years. The Aryaka team addresses its market with continuous innovation and outstanding execution skills. Thus it was a definite and obvious choice, among the most remarkable disruptors Red Herring has selected in 2017."



"Our cloud-native SD-WAN is helping global enterprises revolutionize their approach to worldwide connectivity and application delivery, and finally break away from investing a fortune on legacy solutions," said Gary Sevounts, Chief Marketing Officer at Aryaka. "Aryaka is disrupting the enterprise connectivity space by offering a global SD-WAN as a service model that eliminates hardware and helps control costs. The result is seamless connectivity which is optimized for cloud-based applications on a global scale, and saves enterprises millions of dollars on their network."



Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of companies relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world.



Aryaka's place on the Top 100 Global list comes shortly after it became the first and only SD-WAN provider to be featured on LinkedIn's 2017 Top Startups and Disruptors list earlier this month.



About Aryaka Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.



