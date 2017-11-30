BizVibe, a smart business networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today their list of the top 10 leading garment manufacturers in India this year, based on their annual sales and market values.

The garment manufacturing in India is one of the country's largest sectors in terms of GDP contribution, industry revenues, export earnings, and employment. Today, India ranks as the sixth largest garment exporting country in the world. The readymade garment industry in India alone exports over $17 billion worth of products every year and is expected to expand even further. Many leading garment manufacturers in India are also some of the major suppliers of ready garment products in the global market.

10. Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd

Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd is a vertically integrated textile and garment company, engaged in the manufacturing of a wide range of fabrics and garments from state-of-the-art production facilities. Apart from being the largest shirt manufacturer in India, today, Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd has over 38,000 employees and produces over 90 million pieces of garment products per annum. They are a consistent contributor to India's GDP with their high employment.

9. Sutlej Textiles

Sutlej Textiles operates in all stages of textiles and garment productions. Their versatile production facilities are vertically integrated, from spinning and weaving to dyeing and finishing; including making garments. The company also has operating facilities in Russia, Spain, Singapore, and Sri Lanka and many more locations.

8. KPR Mill

KPR Mill Limited is one of the largest vertically integrated apparel manufacturing companies in India producing yarn, knitted gray, dyed fabric and readymade garments. The company has one of the largest garment manufacturing facilities in India, with an annual capacity of 95 million units. It has also installed windmills to generate green power for captive consumption at Tamil Nadu, sufficient to meet 75% of power requirements.

7. Nahar Spinning

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd is part of Nahar Group and one of the top textile, garment manufacturers and exporters in India specializing in producing and exporting woolen/cotton hosiery knitwears and woolen textiles. The Company has 7 multi-location plants and a range of products -- over 60% of which are exported to markets in Europe, North America, South America and Asia.

6. SEL Group

SEL is one of the largest vertically integrated textile conglomerates in India. They are one of the top Indian garment manufacturers and are on many fashion and garment industry investors' radars for 2017. With facilities spinning, knitting and processing yarns and fabric to value-added products such as terry towels and ready-made garments across its various locations in India, SEL is known to be one of the largest yarn and thread suppliers for European markets.

