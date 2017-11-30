Global Polyarylsulfone Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand from the Medical Technology Industry

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Polyarylsulfone Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global polyarylsulfone market to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Polyarylsulfone Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the volume sales of various applications of polyarylsulfone.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Surging demand from developing nations. The demand for polyarylsulfone from developing nations is growing at a fast pace. Polyarylsulfones often find use under safety and regulatory-driven applications in the aviation, automotive, and medical sectors due to their innate properties.

Currently, under APAC, countries such as China and India are witnessing positive economic development and the purchasing power of individuals has also improved. This has also led to the growth of several industries in these nations. For example, the electronics market in India and the construction industry in China are expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. Polyarylsulfones are widely used in electronics, construction, medical, and automotive markets.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing demand from the medical technology industry. The increased demand for high-performance thermoplastics from the medical sector is driving the growth of this market. For example, PPSU is commonly used in X-ray machines as it has a low water absorption rate. It also is impermeable and resistant to disinfectants, cleaning agents, and different solvents. It is also used in dental applications, orthopedics, sterilization cases and trays, single-use instruments, hemodialysis membranes, and implantable devices.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost of polyarylsulfone. The natural gas, crude oil, and crude oil-derived compounds are used as raw materials. The price of these raw materials used in the manufacturing of polyarylsulfone thermoplastics is moderately high.



Hence, the price of raw materials is directly proportional to that of polyarylsulfone products. This has led to low-profit margins for vendors, as the products must be priced at a premium rate. The fluctuating crude oil price also affects the procurement cost of raw materials.



Key vendors

BASF

Ensinger

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemicals

SABIC

Other prominent vendors

Quadrant Engineering Plastic

Polymer Industries

Westlake Plastics Company

Polymer Dynamix

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

RTP Company

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product Type



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zdm5tg/global





