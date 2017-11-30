Global Polyarylsulfone Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand from the Medical Technology Industry

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Polyarylsulfone Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global polyarylsulfone market to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Polyarylsulfone Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the volume sales of various applications of polyarylsulfone.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Surging demand from developing nations. The demand for polyarylsulfone from developing nations is growing at a fast pace. Polyarylsulfones often find use under safety and regulatory-driven applications in the aviation, automotive, and medical sectors due to their innate properties.
Currently, under APAC, countries such as China and India are witnessing positive economic development and the purchasing power of individuals has also improved. This has also led to the growth of several industries in these nations. For example, the electronics market in India and the construction industry in China are expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. Polyarylsulfones are widely used in electronics, construction, medical, and automotive markets.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing demand from the medical technology industry. The increased demand for high-performance thermoplastics from the medical sector is driving the growth of this market. For example, PPSU is commonly used in X-ray machines as it has a low water absorption rate. It also is impermeable and resistant to disinfectants, cleaning agents, and different solvents. It is also used in dental applications, orthopedics, sterilization cases and trays, single-use instruments, hemodialysis membranes, and implantable devices.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost of polyarylsulfone. The natural gas, crude oil, and crude oil-derived compounds are used as raw materials. The price of these raw materials used in the manufacturing of polyarylsulfone thermoplastics is moderately high.
Hence, the price of raw materials is directly proportional to that of polyarylsulfone products. This has led to low-profit margins for vendors, as the products must be priced at a premium rate. The fluctuating crude oil price also affects the procurement cost of raw materials.
Key vendors
- BASF
- Ensinger
- Solvay
- Sumitomo Chemicals
- SABIC
Other prominent vendors
- Quadrant Engineering Plastic
- Polymer Industries
- Westlake Plastics Company
- Polymer Dynamix
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- RTP Company
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product Type
Part 08: Regional Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zdm5tg/global
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716