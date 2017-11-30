EarthWater Limited: EarthWater to Be One of the First Adopters of the New Transparency Service by Amazon.com

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / EarthWater Limited ("EarthWater") is a health and wellness company and producer of FulHum a high-alkaline water infused with a proprietary blend of fulvic and humic complexes which aid in hydration and the absorption of up to 70+ trace minerals, essential to optimal health. EarthWater also produces a line of flavored Fulvic-infused brand Zenful, as well as mineral concentrates / supplements and daily vitamins.

EarthWater will be one of the first Amazon Exclusives companies to join the Transparency service developed by Amazon, which allows consumers to learn Origins, Authenticity, and other Product Information by scanning the prominently displayed code right on our products.





The Transparency Code will be included on the label of EarthWater's 2018 production of all of its SKUs, including; FulHum, Zenful, Mineral Concentrate packets, PopTops, and Gummy-Vites. Amazon is launching its Transparency service in an effort to ensure quality and authenticity of products people buy on Amazon.com and all retail channels.

Transparency is a technology and service that empowers brands and retailers to authenticate inventory and prevent counterfeit goods from entering the supply chain and ultimately being sold to consumers.

Consumers can scan the Transparency code on any product, regardless of retail channel, to verify its authenticity. Brands can also enable consumers to learn more about the item through the code, from expiration date to ingredients to usage instructions.

Consumers can download the Transparency app (available on iPhone and Android) or use the Amazon Mobile Shopping app to scan the Transparency code.

Cash Riley, Jr., President of EarthWater, stated, "We are excited to be one of the first Amazon Exclusives companies in this new Transparency service. Consumers today are savvy, and in particular, our customers, take great care with what they put into their bodies. This is yet another layer of informing them where EarthWater products come from, how they are produced, and why they are good for you. And we are proud to be able to provide that information in such a convenient way through the Amazon Transparency service."

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. The FulHum and ZenFul brands use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which combat free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater is proud to have at its side a Board of Medical Advisors who utilize its products in their holistic approach to health and who advocate for the benefits of its natural list of ingredients.

To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to "like," "follow" and "share" on the brand's social media pages (@earthwaterhq). EarthWater inquiries can be made via email to info@earthwater.com

