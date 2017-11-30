TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: LUN)(OMX: LUMI) announces that it will hold an Operational Outlook Conference Call on December 1, 2017 at 8:30am ET, 14:30 CET to discuss the details of its Operational Outlook News Release disseminated on November 29, 2017.

Conference call details are provided below:

Call-in number for the conference call (North America): +1 617 826 1698 Call-in number for the conference call (North America Toll Free): +1 877 648 7976 Call-in number for the conference call (Sweden): +46 (0) 8 5661 9361

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

To view the live webcast please log on using this direct link.

A replay of the telephone conference will be available after the completion of the conference call until December 15, 2017.

Replay numbers:

North America: +1 404 537 3406 The passcode for the replay is: 1794319

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on the direct link above.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal, and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24 percent equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was publicly communicated on November 30, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Contacts:

Mark Turner

Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations

+1-416-342-5565



Sonia Tercas

Senior Associate, Investor Relations

+1-416-342-5583



Robert Eriksson

Investor Relations Sweden

+46 8 545 015 50



