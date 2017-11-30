The global food industry freeze-drying equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005944/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global food industry freeze-drying equipment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global food industry freeze-drying equipment market segmentation by product type and drying category

Technavio's report on the global food industry freeze-drying equipment market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product type, which includes continuous freeze-drying equipment and batch freeze-drying equipment. The continuous freeze-drying equipment is suitable for the high-volume production of dried food products and has a higher adoption rate among food processing plants, accounting for more than 67% of the market share in 2016.

Based on drying category, the global food industry freeze-drying equipment market has been segmented into tray freeze-drying equipment market and manifold freeze-drying equipment market. The degree of dryness is higher for food industry tray freeze-drying equipment. This has increased the adoption of food industry tray freeze-drying equipment in food processing plants.

"Owing to the rise in demand for the food industry tray freeze-drying equipment, manufacturers are focusing on delivering the equipment with improved features. For instance, food industry freeze-drying equipment offered by GEA Group features automated de-icing of condensers," says Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Food industry freeze-drying equipment market: competitive vendor landscape

The key vendors that offer food industry freeze-drying equipment are Cuddon Freeze Dry, GEA Group, SPX FLOW, and Kemolo. Manufacturers of food industry freeze-drying equipment are focusing on attracting clients by offering different models of food industry freeze-drying equipment with various capacities as well as by offering customized solutions to clients. Vendors also need to comply with various strict regulations existing in the industry.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Convenient handling and storage offered by freeze-dried foods

Growing adoption of freeze-drying technology in the food processing sector

Market challenges:

High cost associated with food industry freeze-drying equipment

Growing adoption of fresh food products

Market trends:

Growing preference toward custom-built food industry freeze-drying equipment

food industry freeze-drying equipment Growing preference for food industry freeze-drying equipment that uses CFC-free refrigeration compressors

Get a sample copy of the global food industry freeze-drying equipment market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing food service research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005944/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com