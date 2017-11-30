Global Building Management System Market 2017-2023 - Rising Need for the Automation of Security Systems in Buildings

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Building management system market is expected to growing with an attractive CAGR of 16.71% during 2016 - 2023

There are many of the major drivers which enhancing the global building management system Market such as increasing need for automation of security systems in building, Development of Building Automation-Centric Wireless Protocols and Wireless Sensor Network Technology, development of IOT in building automation system, upsurge in demand for energy-efficient systems, increasing use of smartphones in building automation.



Moreover, favorable government initiatives and incentives and technological advancement is the upcoming opportunities which will help to grow the building management system market. Apart from this, due to increasing technical difficulty and lack of skilled experts & due to high cost of implementation is the major factors which hampering the overall growth of the market.



Europe is accounted to be the largest market share for Building Management systems due to due to the adoption of government initiatives, operational efficiency, changing business dynamic, sustainability advantages and supportive regulatory compliances which strengthen the overall market of the building management system and also helps to increase the penetration of system integration and deployment services. On the other side, Europe is the fastest growing region due to increasing smart-phone connectivity in building automation and upsurge in demand for energy-efficient systems.



There are many of the key manufacturing companies are engaged in ABB Ltd., AT&T Inc., BOSCH Security, Cisco, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Johnson controls international plc., Robert BOSCH GMBH, SIEMENS AG, and United technologies corp.



Market Determinants

Market Drivers



Rising Need for the Automation of Security Systems in Buildings

Enhanced Infrastructure Growth in the Technologically Advancing Countries

Development of Iot in Building Automation System

Upsurge in Demand for Energy-Efficient Systems

Growing Use of Smartphones in Building Automation

Market Restraints



Technical Difficulties And Lack of Skilled Experts

High Cost of Implementation

Market Opportunities



Advancement in Technology

Favorable Government Initiatives And Incentives

Market Challenges



Presence of Different Communication Protocols

