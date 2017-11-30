Global IoT in Healthcare Market 2016-2023: Evolution of Artificial Intelligence Technology & Increase in Investment for Healthcare IoT Solutions

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Healthcare IOT Market Likely to Grow at CAGR 30% During 2016-2023



Internet of things is one of the most promising technologies that has the potential to improve health care system. IOT in healthcare provides several benefits such as improved user experience, improved quality of care, reduced cost of care, disease management in real time and improved patient outcome.The significant reason behind integrating IOT features in the medical devices is to enhance the quality and service of care for patients with chronic conditions.



Hospitals are implementing smart beds which are able to detect when a patient has left and when the beds are occupied. The major factors driving the IoT healthcare market are, increase in investment for healthcare IOT solutions and rising penetration of connected devices in healthcare. However increasing adoption of telepresence technology and high potential in emerging economies is creating opportunities for the IOT healthcare market.



North America had the highest revenue share in 2016 due to the rising in the healthcare market. Moreover there is a large amount of spending in healthcare IT by United States and Canada for the management of chronic diseases and increase in investments and government initiatives in the healthcare sector which is driving the market in North America. Asia pacific IOT healthcare market is expected to record a significant growth due to various factors such as growing demand for quality healthcare.are increasing focus towards safe, quality, and equitable healthcare services in a cost-effective manner.



The key players of the IOT healthcare market globally includes Medtronic PLC (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Royal Philips (Netherlands), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Stanley Healthcare (U.S.) , Qualcomm Life, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (U.S.).

Market Determinants

Market Drivers



Reduced Cost of Patient Care

Evolution of Artificial Intelligence Technology

Increase in Investment for Healthcare Iot Solutions

Rising Penetration of Connected Devices in Healthcare

Market Restraints



Lack of Competence in Deploying IoT Solutions

Lack of Governance Standards

Market Opportunities



Increasing Adoption of Telepresence Technology

High Potential in Emerging Economies

Market Challenges



Increasing Interoperability Risks

Lack of Awareness Among Consumers in Developing Regions

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles



Alphabet Inc.(U.S.)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. . (U.S)

Ge Healthcare Ltd. (U.S.)

Honeywell Life Care Solutions (U.S.)

International Business Machiene (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherland )

Medtronic Plc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation(U.S.)

Proteus Digital Health Inc.(U.S.)

Qualcomm Life Inc. (U.S.)

Royal Philips ( Netherlands )

( ) Sap Se ( Germany )

) St. Jude Medical Inc.(U.S.)

Stanley Healthcare (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b49fwf/global_iot_in



