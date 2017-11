HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply higher, shares of Sears Holdings (SHLD) have pulled back well off their highs and into negative territory during trading on Thursday. Sears is currently down by 1.2 percent after surging up by as much as 28.3 percent.



The initial jump by Sears came after the department store operator reported a narrower than expected third quarter loss on better than expected revenues.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX