The latest market research report by Technavio on the global industrial food blancher market predicts a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global industrial food blancher market by type (belt blancher, drum blanchers, and screw blanchers) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global industrial food blancher market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Growing market for frozen vegetables: a major market driver

In 2016, industrial belt blanchers had the largest share in the market, accounting for over 46% of the overall market

EMEA dominated the global industrial food blancher market with over 38% share in 2016

Cabinplant, DTS, Lyco Manufacturing, and Turatti Group are the leading players in the market

Growing market for frozen vegetables is one of the major factors driving the globalindustrial food blancher market. The demand for frozen vegetables is significantly increasing among consumers because of the convenience of preparing various dishes from them. Blanching is an important process, which is required before the vegetables are frozen. Blanching helps in the removal of enzymes that induce loss of color, texture, and flavor in vegetables. It also helps in cleaning the surface of vegetables from dirt, microorganisms, pesticides, and toxins. As the demand for frozen vegetables is rising globally, the market demand for industrial food blanchers will increase during the forecast period.

EMEA: largest industrial food blancher market

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global industrial food blancher market in EMEA due to the growing demand for convenient and fast-to-prepare food. There is an increase in the import and consumption of frozen fruits and vegetables across various countries in Europe such as Germany, France, Belgium, and the UK.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for research onfood service, "The production of processed products is high in countries such as Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the UK. The UK is also one of the major producers of meat products such as beef, lamb, and pork. Food blanchers are used during the processing stages of frozen fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, and meat, which augurs well for the growth of the market."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global industrial food blanchers market consists of many players leading to intense competition among the vendors in the market. The key players in the market such as Cabinplant, DTS, Lyco Manufacturing, and Turatti Group are focusing on reducing competition and increasing their competitive advantage through mergers and acquisitions with smaller players in the market. They are also focusing on providing products with increased capacity, reduced processing and cooling times and less chances of undercooking or overcooking.

