Global Automotive Combination Switch Market 2017-2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum is Increased Use of Illuminated Automotive Switches

The global automotive combination switch market to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Combination Switch Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increased use of illuminated automotive switch. Illuminated switches are provided to indicate that a specific function is actuated, making it easy for the user to identify and locate the switch during low light. Illumination is provided in a wide variety of switches, such as push-button switches, rocker switches, rotary switches, and toggle switches.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Central and user-friendly operational hub for controlling multiple functions. A good body coordination and mental concentration are required while driving. Drivers handle not only the steering wheel but also the shifter and the pedals. Apart from these, drivers also need to operate wipers, washer, and headlights. Combination switches are made with the intension of controlling all operations with a single source.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Poor quality of raw material, resulting in malfunction and short lifespan of switch. The rate of failure of combination switch is very low. However, rough handling, trying to rotate more than its capability, and loose wire connection may damage or cause a malfunction in combination switch, which results in huge loss to manufacturers and customers. Many well-known OEMs have faced this failure issue.



Key vendors

Delphi

HELLA

Valeo

Bosch

Toyodenso

Other prominent vendors

Wells Vehicle Electronics

JPM Group

Leopold Kostal

TOKAIRIKA

