Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] today announced that Alan Wexler will take the single leadership of all Publicis.Sapient operations as Chip Register has chosen to retire at the end of 2017. Alan Wexler's first mission as CEO of Publicis.Sapient will be to further accelerate the integration of Digital Business Transformation at the core of the Groupe.

As announced last month, Nigel Vaz has been given the responsibility for overseeing the Groupe's Digital Business Transformation efforts, including organizing this expertise into industry practice verticals within Publicis.Sapient. He will work closely with Wexler to ensure Publicis.Sapient is fully leveraged to the benefit of the Groupe's overall client base. Nigel Vaz will continue to report to Alan Wexler, and both will continue to serve on the Publicis Groupe Executive Committee.

Chip Register will fully dedicate his energy to building the Digital Engagement Center for the Prevention of Violence, a non-profit organization he established with his wife, Andrea. Its mission is to save lives by identifying and influencing at-risk individuals exposed to belief systems that urge violence as a means to advance a political or social agenda. DECPV will employ cutting-edge data science and artificial intelligence to perfect and direct world-class creative content aimed at violence prevention. Publicis Groupe looks forward to supporting Chip and Andrea in this initiative.

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, comments: "This is the next step in evolving the Publicis.Sapient organization and will accelerate even more our ability to bring to our clients our consulting and technology capabilities in a seamless way, to become the indispensable partner of their transformation. It is a key endeavor to strengthen our Digital Business Transformation offer, and this will be the primary objective for Alan and Nigel in their respective roles. I want to thank Chip for his many years of leadership and wish him success on the launch of this digital engagement center as it is an important step forward toward the reduction of violence in our society. We are proud to help sponsor this initiative, and Publicis will work as a partner to enable its purpose."

"Our model is generating an amazing amount of interest from our organizations across industries: we have the technology and consulting assets to be at the core of their business transformation. To help our clients adapt, to move successfully into the future and to thrive, we need to continuously reinvent the way we serve them", said Alan Wexler.

