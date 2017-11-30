Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Bio-fuels Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the utilities industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of bio-fuels and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The global demand for bio-fuels can be attributed to its increased adoption in industries such as marine, automotive, aviation, power, and also the increase in government mandates that require industries to use bio-fuels as an additive," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, suppliers are increasing their investments in R&D activities to develop innovative bio-fuels production technologies using multiple feedstocks which will enhance the efficiency of the production process," added Kowshik.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Bio-fuels Market:

Product innovations such as manufacturing of bio-propane.

Manufacturing of bio-fuels using alternative feedstocks such as agricultural wastes and algae.

The increase in production of bio-fuels in APAC.

Product innovations such as manufacturing of bio-propane:

There is a rise in production of bio-propane, which is manufactured using renewable wastes and residues. A growing number of suppliers are investing in expanding their production capabilities which would help them in manufacturing different kinds of bio-fuels. Moreover, the properties of bio-propane are similar to the propane manufactured using fossil fuels and can be replaced in all end-use applications of propane. This helps the buyers achieve their sustainability goals.

Manufacturing of bio-fuels using alternative feedstocks such as agricultural wastes and algae:

There is an increase in the preference for alternative feedstocks among the suppliers in the bio-fuels market. The prices of alternative feedstocks as agricultural wastes and algae are less volatile compared with raw material such as sugar and cornstarch. The use of alternative feedstock also helps in reducing the dependence on food crops as a feedstock thereby decreasing supply disruption risks.

The increase in production of bio-fuels in APAC:

The growing demand for bio-fuels from APAC countries such as Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, India, and China can be attributed to the regulations that mandate the use of biodiesel and ethanol in blended fuels. This is the reason for suppliers to expand their production capacity in APAC, leading to the increased production. Also, this minimizes the need for imports from other regions due to the surplus availability of bio-fuels within APAC.

