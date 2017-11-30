Global Embedded Security Market Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Embedded Security Market - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The embedded security market is expected to be valued at USD 5.47 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2017 and 2023.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include growing IoT applications increasing the need for IoT security, inclusion of embedded security in wearables, and government agencies promoting digitization.

This report segments the embedded security market on the basis of product, security type, application, and geography. The embedded security market for secure element and embedded SIM is expected to hold the largest share by 2023. Secure element and embedded SIM finds its applications in a number of products such as smartphones, tablets, payments cards, and e-government documents. Due to a large number of shipments of the above-mentioned products, this market considered the largest.

The embedded security market for the payment processing and cards application is expected to hold the largest share by 2023. The payment processing and cards application is the largest market for embedded security as it is being used extensively in EMV cards. The market for the wearables application to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The reason for the growth of wearables is because IoT is promoting a new era for payments companies and manufacturers to use wearables. The rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) offers an opportunity to facilitate payments into wearables, which, in turn, would boost the demand for embedded security in wearables.



The market for authentication and access management to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market for payments security type to grow at the second highest CAGR. This security type has gained much popularity, as it helps organizations to adhere to the PCI DSS regulatory compliances. Payment security type provides security to the consumer's sensitive data and enables a secured transaction between a merchant and its customers through various digital payment modes such as web, mobile, credit/debit card, and point of sale (POS) machine.



Asia Pacific (APAC) held the largest share of the embedded security market. APAC is the largest market for embedded security because of China, which is a huge manufacturing hub for applications such as automotive and smartphones; these applications comprise a major share of the embedded security market. North America is expected to be the highest growing region for the embedded security market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Embedded Security Market, By Security Type



7 Embedded Security Market, By Application



8 Embedded Security Market, By Product



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Cisco

Escrypt

Gemalto

IDEMIA

Infineon

KURZ and OVD KINEGRAM

Laks

Microchip

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm

Rambus

Renesas

STMicroelectronics

Samsung

Texas Instruments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4s53lb/embedded_security

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716