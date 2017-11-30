Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that, in accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6, it hereby notifies the market that as of 29 November 2017, the Company's capital consists of 465,818,669 ordinary shares of USD 1.00 each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 465,818,669. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130006147/en/
Contacts:
Investor relations
Matt Seinsheimer
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +1 281 260 3665
Matt Seinsheimer
or
James Davis
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Tel: +1 281 260 3665
James Davis
or
Media relations
Christophe Belorgeot
Vice President Corporate Communications
Tel: +33 1 47 78 39 92
Christophe Belorgeot
or
Delphine Nayral
Manager Public Relations
Tel: +33 1 47 78 34 83
Delphine Nayral
or
Lisa Adams
Senior Manager Digital Communications
Tel: +1 281 405 4659
Lisa Adams