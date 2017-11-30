The "Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology market is estimated at $198.56 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $325.56 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2023.

Factors such as rising demand for a qualitative procedure for filling parental preparation, easy convenient packaging and improvements in pharmaceutical packaging industry are fueling the market growth. In addition, increasing demand for ascetic packaging provides huge opportunity for the market to grow. Moreover, the availability of wide range of inventive packaging solutions will eventually have a substantial influence on the global demand for the market in the future. However, higher cost of manufacturing is the key factor hindering the market growth.

By end user, pharmaceuticals segment has registered considerably high market share during the forecast period as the technology is now a day's mainly used for parental preparation filling with least contamination. The Asia-Pacific exhibits largest market share especially in China. The companies manufacturing this technology have extensively high growth opportunity in this region.

What The Report Offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Materials Covered:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

High Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Other Materials

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Products Covered:

Vials

10-50 ml

0.1-10 ml

Ampoules

10-100 ml

0.1-10 ml

Bottles

100-500 ml

6.4.2 0.2-100 ml

6.4.3 Above 500 ml

End Users Covered:

Food Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic Personal Care

Other End Users

Companies Featured

Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co. Ltd.

Weiler Engineering Inc.

Unither Pharmaceuticals

Unipharma

Takeda Pharmaceuticals International

Shantou Jinping Shunyi Packing Machinery Plant

Shanghai Sunway International Trade Co. Ltd.

SAN TUNG MACHINE INDUSTRY CO. LTD.

Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft

Pharmapack Co. Ltd.

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Mahanagar Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Hunan FE Pharmaceutical Machinery Co. Ltd.

Horizon Pharmaceuticals

HealthStar

Companies-Filling Machines Division

Catalent Inc

Brevetti Angela

Automatic Liquid Packaging Solutions LLC

Albasit India Packaging.

