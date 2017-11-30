Yara International ASA: Yara successfully issues new bonds

Oslo, 30 November 2017: Reference is made to the announcement 21 November 2017 regarding contemplated bond issue. Yara International ASA has today successfully issued senior unsecured bond issues in total of NOK 3,250 million and SEK 1,250 million. The transaction is split in five tranches:



- 5Y SEK 800 million fixed rate note with a coupon of 1.10 % p.a., yield 1.11% p.a.

- 5Y SEK 450 million floating rate note with a coupon of 3m Stibor + 1.00 % p.a., reoffer 0.75 % p.a.

- 5Y NOK 1,250 million floating rate note with a coupon of 3m Nibor + 0.75 % p.a.

- 7Y NOK 1,000 million fixed rate note with a coupon of 2.45 % p.a., yield 2.45% p.a.

- 10Y NOK 1,000 million fixed rate note with a coupon of 2.90 % p.a., yield 2.91% p.a.



The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.



"With solid investor interest across the Nordics, we are especially pleased to see the strong demand in the longer tenors, further establishing Yara in the Nordic credit markets. We are also pleased with a well-executed placement and having achieved competitive terms reflecting Yara's strong credit position", says Torgeir Kvidal, CFO at Yara International ASA.



Danske Bank, DNB Markets and SEB have acted as Joint Lead Managers for the bond issues.





For further information, please contact:

Thor Giæver, Head of Investor Relations

Office: (+47) 24 15 72 95

Mobile: (+47) 480 75 356

E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com (mailto:thor.giaver@yara.com)



Petter Jessen, Head of Finance, Treasury & Insurance

Mobile: (+47) 928 85 494

E-mail: petter.jessen@yara.com (mailto:petter.jessen@yara.com)



Liv Bergh, Funding manager

Mobile: (+47) 414 02 153

E-mail: liv.bergh@yara.com (mailto:liv.bergh@yara.com)





About Yara



Yara's knowledge, products and solutions grow farmers', distributors' and industrial customers' businesses profitably and responsibly, while protecting the earth's resources, food and environment.



Our fertilizers, crop nutrition programs and technologies increase yields, improve product quality and reduce the environmental impact of agricultural practices. Our industrial and environmental solutions improve air quality by reducing emissions from industry and transportation, and serve as key ingredients in the production of a wide range of goods. We foster a culture that promotes the safety of our employees, contractors and societies.



Founded in 1905 to solve emerging famine in Europe, today Yara has a worldwide presence, with close to 15,000 employees and sales to about 160 countries.



www.yara.com (http://www.yara.com/)



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Yara International ASA via Globenewswire

