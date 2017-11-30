The "Bionic Devices Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Bionic Devices Market accounted for $10.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $30.2 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.
Quickly aging worldwide populace, expanding number of individuals suffering from organ failure and growing occurrence of motor accidents and other work-related accidents are some drivers which are positively affecting the market. However, inalienable cost of these items to the patients who require them and fright of gadget malfunction or failure is hindering the market.
By geography, North America captured the highest share during the forecast period due to increase per capita income and growing alertness among the populace.
What The Report Offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Devices Type Covered:
- Orthopedic Bionics
- Bionic Legs
- Bionic Limbs
- Brain Bionics
- Spinal Cord
- Nerve Stimulation
- Brain
- Vision Bionics
- Exoskeletons
- Cardiac Bionics
- Heart Valves
- Cochlear bionics
Companies Mentioned
- Abiomed Inc.
- Activelink Co. Ltd.
- Advanced Bionics Corp.
- Alterg
- Axosuits Srl
- Bae Systems Plc
- Bionx Medical Technologies Inc.
- B-Temia Inc.
- Bana Teknoloji
- Bionik Laboratories
- Bioserv-Technologies AB
- Carmat S.A.
- Cleveland Fes Center
- COAPT Llc
- Cochlear Ltd.
- Cyberdyne Inc.
- Daewo-Shipbuilding And Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Deka Research and Development.
