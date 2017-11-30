The "Bionic Devices Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Bionic Devices Market accounted for $10.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $30.2 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Quickly aging worldwide populace, expanding number of individuals suffering from organ failure and growing occurrence of motor accidents and other work-related accidents are some drivers which are positively affecting the market. However, inalienable cost of these items to the patients who require them and fright of gadget malfunction or failure is hindering the market.

By geography, North America captured the highest share during the forecast period due to increase per capita income and growing alertness among the populace.

What The Report Offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Devices Type Covered:

Orthopedic Bionics

Bionic Legs

Bionic Limbs

Brain Bionics

Spinal Cord

Nerve Stimulation

Brain

Vision Bionics

Exoskeletons

Cardiac Bionics

Heart Valves

Cochlear bionics

Companies Mentioned

Abiomed Inc.

Activelink Co. Ltd.

Advanced Bionics Corp.

Alterg

Axosuits Srl

Bae Systems Plc

Bionx Medical Technologies Inc.

B-Temia Inc.

Bana Teknoloji

Bionik Laboratories

Bioserv-Technologies AB

Carmat S.A.

Cleveland Fes Center

COAPT Llc

Cochlear Ltd.

Cyberdyne Inc.

Daewo-Shipbuilding And Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.

Deka Research and Development.

