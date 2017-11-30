Command Center, Inc.: Command Center to Present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 5th

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / Command Center, Inc. (OTCQB: CCNI), a national provider of on-demand and temporary staffing solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 10th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 5 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time (6:30 p.m. Eastern time) at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Command Center's president and CEO, Bubba Sandford, will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact the company's investor relations team at CCNI@liolios.com.

View Command Center's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CCNI

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 250 names presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, along with coordinate evening events.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

About Command Center

Command Center provides flexible on-demand employment solutions to businesses in the United States, primarily in the areas of light industrial, hospitality and event services. Through 66 field offices, the company provides employment annually for approximately 34,000 field team members working for over 3,200 clients. For more information about Command Center, go to commandonline.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually.

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

Investor Relations

Cody Slach

Liolios

Tel 949-574-3860

CCNI@liolios.com

SOURCE: Command Center, Inc.