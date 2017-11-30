

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $553 million, or $1.34 per share. This was higher than $485 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $1.98 billion. This was up from $1.78 billion last year.



VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $553 Mln. vs. $485 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.0% -EPS (Q3): $1.34 vs. $1.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q3): $1.98 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.2%



