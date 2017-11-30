SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the ITcategory. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the information technology sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Point-of-Sale Terminals Procurement Research Report', 'Interactive Kiosk Procurement Research Report', and 'Video Conferencing Procurement Research Report'

Global Point-of-Sale Terminals Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global point-of-sale terminals market can be attributed to the various factors including the rise in e-commerce sales, upsurge in the number of hotels, increased use of mobile POS by small and medium enterprises, and the rise in smartphone users. Moreover, there is a rise in the need to create streamlined business processes that can offer an enriching customer experience at transaction terminals. This has fueled the growth of the POS terminals market.

Point-of-Sale Terminals Procurement Challenges:

The rapid increase in the modes of payment.

Issues related to tampering and connectivity problems.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the point-of-sale terminals market should identify and engage with after assessing their track records and client portfolio. The buyers should also adopt the commonly used modes of payment and then consider adopting new modes after analyzing the future usage.

Global Interactive Kiosk Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global interactive kiosk market can be attributed to the rapid growth and technological advancements in the retail sector across economies. It is also driven by the measures being taken by businesses in various sectors to enhance the customer experience. Furthermore, interactive kiosks find extensive usage in healthcare, entertainment, and financial services sector.

Interactive Kiosk Procurement Challenges:

Challenges in adopting advanced technologies.

The high costs of procuring hardware and software.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the interactive kiosk market should identify and engage with suppliers after assessing their technological expertise. They should undertake a technology and economic feasibility study, as it enables them to evaluate the economic viability of the deployment and also help them to arrive at a comprehensive plan for mitigating the costs.

Global Video Conferencing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global video conferencing market can be attributed to the rising demand and popularity of cloud-based services. Various small and medium enterprises offer cloud-based services, and this has led to an increase in adoption of video conferencing as a primary communication channel.

Video Conferencing Procurement Challenges:

The issue related to the vulnerability of data.

The difficulty in adopting new technologies due to rapid technological developments.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the video conferencing market must engage with suppliers offering high security by using techniques such as 128 AES encryption in the video conferencing service. Also, adopting such encryption techniques will help them fight against breach of company data which would otherwise affect the functioning, strategy, and brand value of organizations.

