Snap Interactive, Inc.: Snap Interactive to Present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference on December 5, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / Snap Interactive, Inc. ("SNAP," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us") (OTCQB: STVI), a leading provider of live video social networking applications building on innovative technologies such as blockchain, today announced that it has been invited to present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference, which is being held on December 5-7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Snap Interactive management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 5th at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact an LD Micro representative or Snap Interactive Investor Relations at IR@snap-interactive.com.

View Snap Interactive's profile at https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/STVI.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. We are investors, first and foremost. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually.

The 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event, taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, will highlight many of the most influential companies in the micro-cap space. The conference features top performers from the past decade, as well as the next generation of names looking to make their mark.

About Snap Interactive, Inc.

Snap Interactive, Inc. is a leading provider of live video social networking applications building on innovative technologies such as blockchain. SNAP's product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world's largest collections of video-based communities, and FirstMet, a prominent interactive dating brand serving users 35 and older. The Company has a long history of technology innovation and holds 26 patents related to video conferencing and online gaming.

For more information, please visit http://www.snap-interactive.com.

To be added to our news distribution list, please visit http://www.snap-interactive.com/investor-relations/investor-alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic, industry and market sector conditions; the ability to effectively integrate the operations of the Company and AVM; the timing and amount of any future repurchases of the Company's common stock, if any; user acceptance of our updated applications; the Company's ability to institute corporate governance standards or achieve compliance with national securities exchange listing requirements; the Company's future growth and the ability to obtain additional financing to implement the Company's growth strategy; the ability to increase or recognize revenue, decrease expenses and increase the number of active subscribers, new subscription transactions or monthly active users; the ability to enter into new advertising agreements; the Company's ability to generate positive cash flow from operations; the ability to diversify new user acquisition channels or improve the conversion of users to paid subscribers; the ability to anticipate and respond to changing user and industry trends and preferences; the intense competition in the online dating marketplace; the ability to release new applications or derive revenue from new applications; and circumstances that could disrupt the functioning of the Company's applications. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

IR Contact:

IR@snap-interactive.com

SOURCE: Snap Interactive, Inc.