Sessions Include:

MIND THE GAP! - HOW ARE CULTURAL SHOCKWAVES IN TECHNOLOGY & CREATIVITY AFFECTING THE CONSUMER "EXPECTATION GAP?"

Moderator: Darren McColl, Global Chief Brand Strategy Officer, SapientRazorfish

Speakers:

Karen M. Jones, CMO, Ryder

ONE YEAR AFTER THE CALL FOR TRANSPARENCY: WHERE ARE WE?

Moderator: Kerry Bianchi, President & CEO, Visto

Speakers:

Donald Williams, CDO, Horizon Media

Jeanine D. Liburd, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, BET Networks

Fernando Machado, Global CMO, Burger King

BRAND INNOVATION

Moderator: Paran Johar, CEO and Founder, MMS

Speakers:

Ricardo Arias-Nath, CMO Latin America Beverages, PepsiCo Beverages Latin America

Kathy Mayor, CMO, Carnival Corporation

In addition, on the evening of December 6th, there will be an exclusive, invite only networking dinner and drinks with some of the leading industry influencers, which will be held at the Soho house.

Press and VIP inquiries, please contact Kendall Allen -- kallen@witstrategy.com

About Modern Marketing Summit

Modern Marketing Summit is the quintessential thought-leadership forum for brand and agency leaders to learn and network on the newest technology and media. Founded in 2009 by Paran Johar, MMS is one of the largest event series in digital advertising, where an average of 75% of the audience are advertisers, more than any other event. Since its founding, the event series has hosted over 1000 speakers and well over 12,000 attendees. Visit https://modernmarketingsummit.us/ for more information.

About Comexposium:

The COMEXPOSIUM Group, one of the world's leading event organizers, is involved in more than 170 B2C and B2B events across 11 different sectors, including IT, security, digital, high-tech, food, agriculture, fashion, construction, optics and transport. Comexposium hosts more than 3 million visitors and 45,000 exhibitors around the world. Comexposium operates across 30+ global economic growth zones, such as: Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA.

